Apple iPhone 14 comes with a starting price of 79,900 in India. The smartphone comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset and has an advanced camera for better photos in any light. If you are planning to buy the latest Apple iPhone, then here’s an offer that you may like. With bank offers and discounts, Amazon is giving you a chance to buy the iPhone 14 at 57,100. Wondering how the deal works? Read on

The 128GB storage model of iPhone 14 is currently listed at 78,400 on Amazon. As per the listing on e-commerce platform, buyers can avail a flat discount of 5,000 on the phone’s purchase with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards. This will bring down the phone’s price to 73,400.

Additional discount include an offer of up to 16,300 on exchanging your old smartphone for the purchase of iPhone 13. With this discount, you can buy iPhone 14 at 57,100 from the e-tailer’s site.

Apple iPhone 14 features

The Apple iPhone 14 boasts of a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixel. The handset comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes. Powering the device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. The handset is offered in Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue colour options.

There is a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor. On the front, the handset has a 12MP TrueDepth camera for selfies. The smartphone features a cinematic mode with 4K Dolby Vision support for up to 30 fps. There is also an Action mode for smooth, steady, handheld videos.

As per Apple, the iPhone 14 can deliver up to 20 hours of video playback time. The device is 5G enabled and comes with faceID unlock. Advanced features include emergency SOS and crash detection on iPhone 14.

