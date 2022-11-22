Here’s how you can get iPhone 14 at 57,100 on Amazon

Apple iPhone 14 comes with a starting price of ₹79,900 in India. The smartphone comes powered by A15 Bionic chipset and has an advanced camera for better photos in any light. If you are planning to buy the latest Apple iPhone, then here’s an offer that you may like. With bank offers and discounts, Amazon is giving you a chance to buy the iPhone 14 at ₹57,100. Wondering how the deal works? Read on

