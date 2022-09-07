Here’s when Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch will launch2 min read . Updated: 07 Sep 2022, 11:20 AM IST
- Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch have already been showcased at Google I/O event earlier this year.
Listen to this article
Google has announced its ‘MadeByGoogle’ event on October 6. At the event, the tech giant will unveil Pixel 7 series phones along with Pixel Watch. Google Pixel 7 series will consist of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. All three devices have already been showcased at Google I/O event earlier this year. It is also worth noting that Pixel Watch will be the company’s first smartwatch. Rumours around the smartwatch have been doing rounds on the internet for a long time now.