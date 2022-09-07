OPEN APP
Google has announced its ‘MadeByGoogle’ event on October 6. At the event, the tech giant will unveil Pixel 7 series phones along with Pixel Watch. Google Pixel 7 series will consist of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. All three devices have already been showcased at Google I/O event earlier this year. It is also worth noting that Pixel Watch will be the company’s first smartwatch. Rumours around the smartwatch have been doing rounds on the internet for a long time now.

“It's all coming together. Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET. Sign up for updates and add to your calendar," reads a tweet shared by the company.

MadeByGoogle event: How to watch it live

The tweet mentions that the launch event is scheduled for October 6 at 10am ET (7:30pm IST). The event will be telecasted live on the company’s social media platforms along with YouTube. Here’s the link to watch the event live on YouTube.

