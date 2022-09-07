Here’s when Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch will launch

In a tweet, the company has revealed some of the features that will come with the Pixel Watch. This will include fitness tracking with Active Zone Minutes, stats, progress, & personal fitness goals along with continuous heart rate tracking, sleep tracking & more. In the images shared by Google, one can see the smartwatch sporting a circular dial with slim bezels and a crown on the right side. It will run on WearOS UI and come with support for Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet.

