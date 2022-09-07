Here’s when Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch will launch

Here’s when Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch will launch2 min read . 11:20 AM IST
- Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel Watch have already been showcased at Google I/O event earlier this year.
Google has announced its ‘MadeByGoogle’ event on October 6. At the event, the tech giant will unveil Pixel 7 series phones along with Pixel Watch. Google Pixel 7 series will consist of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. All three devices have already been showcased at Google I/O event earlier this year. It is also worth noting that Pixel Watch will be the company’s first smartwatch. Rumours around the smartwatch have been doing rounds on the internet for a long time now.
Google has announced its ‘MadeByGoogle’ event on October 6. At the event, the tech giant will unveil Pixel 7 series phones along with Pixel Watch. Google Pixel 7 series will consist of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. All three devices have already been showcased at Google I/O event earlier this year. It is also worth noting that Pixel Watch will be the company’s first smartwatch. Rumours around the smartwatch have been doing rounds on the internet for a long time now.
“It's all coming together. Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET. Sign up for updates and add to your calendar," reads a tweet shared by the company.
“It's all coming together. Join us live for #MadeByGoogle on October 6th at 10am ET. Sign up for updates and add to your calendar," reads a tweet shared by the company.
MadeByGoogle event: How to watch it live
MadeByGoogle event: How to watch it live
The tweet mentions that the launch event is scheduled for October 6 at 10am ET (7:30pm IST). The event will be telecasted live on the company’s social media platforms along with YouTube. Here’s the link to watch the event live on YouTube.
The tweet mentions that the launch event is scheduled for October 6 at 10am ET (7:30pm IST). The event will be telecasted live on the company’s social media platforms along with YouTube. Here’s the link to watch the event live on YouTube.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Expected specs
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro: Expected specs
Google Pixel 7 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch curved LTPO display with an OLED panel. The screen will offer 1440pixel resolution and will support up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will have a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on the top. It will be offered in Obsidian, Snow and Hazel colour options.
Google Pixel 7 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch or 6.8-inch curved LTPO display with an OLED panel. The screen will offer 1440pixel resolution and will support up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will have a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass on the top. It will be offered in Obsidian, Snow and Hazel colour options.
Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass will be the colour variants of Pixel 7. Both the handsets will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and will likely be powered by the company’s own Tensor chipset.
Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass will be the colour variants of Pixel 7. Both the handsets will run on Android 13 out-of-the-box and will likely be powered by the company’s own Tensor chipset.
Google Pixel Watch: Expected specs
Google Pixel Watch: Expected specs
In a tweet, the company has revealed some of the features that will come with the Pixel Watch. This will include fitness tracking with Active Zone Minutes, stats, progress, & personal fitness goals along with continuous heart rate tracking, sleep tracking & more. In the images shared by Google, one can see the smartwatch sporting a circular dial with slim bezels and a crown on the right side. It will run on WearOS UI and come with support for Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet.
In a tweet, the company has revealed some of the features that will come with the Pixel Watch. This will include fitness tracking with Active Zone Minutes, stats, progress, & personal fitness goals along with continuous heart rate tracking, sleep tracking & more. In the images shared by Google, one can see the smartwatch sporting a circular dial with slim bezels and a crown on the right side. It will run on WearOS UI and come with support for Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Wallet.