Highly rated projectors from ₹5290, up to 80% off in Amazon Diwali Sale; WZATCO, EGate, BenQ deals were never this low

Highly rated projectors from ₹5,290, with up to 80% off in the Amazon Diwali Sale, headline the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025. The sale is live till Diwali week, bringing the highest price drops this season. Expect offers, coupons, and bank deals across budget, portable, and home theatre picks.

Our Picks Product Rating Price WZATCO Yuva Go Plus, Full HD 1080p Native, Android 13.0 Smart Home Projector 4k Ultra HD, Rotatable Design, Auto & 4D Keystone with Netflix, Prime etc, WiFi 6 & BT, Screen Mirroring, ARC, White View Details ₹6,590 Check Details E GATE Duster 8X Projector | 100% Dust Proof | Automatic Android Projector | 800 ISO Lumen | 1080p Native & 4K HDR | HDMI ARC | 18watt DSP Audio, Voice Remote, 1GB-32GB, Triple Wifi6, Netflix, EGate View Details ₹19,989 Check Details Lumio Arc 5 Projector | Official Google TV & Netflix | 1080p Full HD | 4K Downscaling via HDMI | 200 ANSI Lumens | 100" Screen | Auto Keystone, Obstacle Avoidance | Dolby Audio | Bluetooth Speaker View Details ₹17,999 Check Details BenQ X500i 4K Smart 4LED Short Throw Smart Home Cinema Projector,2200 ANSI Lumens,Excellent Colors 95% Rec709,Upto 200Inch Screen Size,16MS Low Input Lag,10W Speakers,Android TV,2D Keystone,HDMI View Details ₹1.70L Check Details Viewsonic X1000-4K (3840x2160) Resolution, HDR Ultra Short Throw Smart LED Projector, 2nd Generation,4 LED Light Source+Harman Kardon+Inbuilt 40w+Smart bluettoth & WiFi, HDMI-2, USB Type A-3 View Details ₹2.91L Check Details View More

Brands lead the story: WZATCO, EGATE, and WANBO for bright Android TV and low cost Full HD; BenQ and Epson for colour true cinema and low lag gaming; ViewSonic and Portronics for versatile use. Compare brightness, resolution, throw distance, and OS, then match discounts to room, screen size, and budget.

Top deals on highest rated projectors shortlisted for you:

WZATCO projectors at up to 76% off this Amazon Diwali Sale Known for sharp Full HD, quick autofocus, and reliable auto keystone, WZATCO adds Android TV, Chromecast, and useful speakers. The picture stays clean for movies and cricket, and setup is easy with fast focus and keystone tools.

With up to 76% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival, save on 1080p smart models. Add bank offers for better prices. If you want a living room or bedroom projector, this is the moment.

WZATCO highest rated projectors deals:

EGATE projectors up to 70% off in the Amazon Diwali Sale EGATE offers LED projectors with Android TV, quick keystone, and speakers. Stream Prime Video or YouTube, mirror your phone, and plug in consoles through HDMI or USB. Simple menus and stable colours suit family viewing.

At up to 70% off, prices are the best this season. Add coupons and bank offers, get India backed warranty, and enjoy big screen movies and cricket. A trustworthy starter for living rooms or bedrooms.

EGATE highest rated projectors deals:

BenQ projectors up to 40% off in the Amazon Diwali Sale BenQ delivers colour accurate images, brightness, and tuned cinema modes. Many models keep input lag low for consoles and PCs, with easy setup via keystone and zoom. The picture stays natural for movies, cricket, and OTT.

With up to 40% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, prices hit lows. Stack coupons and bank offers to grab 4K HDR or sharp 1080p. For dependable cinema and responsive gaming, BenQ is the safe pick.

BenQ highest rated projectors deals:

Epson projectors up to 28% off in the Amazon Diwali Sale Epson’s 3LCD projectors deliver bright, natural colour in living rooms with no rainbow effect. Cinema and sports modes look clean, text stays sharp, and many models add Android TV or easy casting for OTT apps.

With up to 28% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, prices are at lows. Add coupons and bank offers, get reliable India service, and lock a big screen for movies, cricket, and family nights today.

Epson highest rated projectors deals:

Portronics projectors up to 79% off this Amazon Diwali Sale Portronics brings easy home viewing with LED projectors that connect well in small rooms. Beem models handle HDMI and USB, accept streaming sticks, offer keystone correction, and include speakers for movie nights and cricket.

With up to 79% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, prices are low. Combine coupons and bank offers to save more. If you want a big screen for family rooms or hostels, this timing makes sense.

Portronics highest rated projectors deals:

ViewSonic projectors at up to 54% off this Amazon Diwali Sale ViewSonic blends sharp images with extras. Select models add Harman Kardon speakers, auto keystone, quick focus, USB C and HDMI for phones and consoles. Cinema and game modes keep motion smooth and faces natural.

At up to 54% off in Amazon Diwali Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, prices dip. Choose 1080p or 4K, short throw for small rooms, or a portable LED. Ready for movies, cricket and gaming.

ViewSonic highest rated projectors deals:

Zebronics projectors now up to 73% off in the Amazon Diwali Sale Zebronics brings big screen viewing with LED light sources, native 1080p options, quick keystone, Bluetooth audio, and ports for Fire TV, consoles, and set top boxes. Select models add wireless casting for phones.

With prices down by up to 73% in Amazon Diwali Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, entry cost drops. Add bank offers or coupons and set up a bright screen for movies, cricket, or kids’ cartoons.

Zebronics highest rated projectors deals:

