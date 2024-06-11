Explore
HMD 105 and HMD 110 with built-in UPI feature launched in India: Price, specs and everything you need to know

HMD introduces feature phones HMD 105 and HMD 110 in India with UPI functionality, 2G handsets, 1,000mAh battery, and 9 input languages. Priced at ₹999 and ₹1,199 respectively with one-year warranty.

HMD has launched first phones in India with its own branding.Premium
HMD has launched first phones in India with its own branding.

Nokia phone maker HMD has launched its first branded phones in India. The new feature phones: HMD 105 and HMD 110 come with a similar design, including a round camera module at the back, a curved frame and a textured finish.

The HMD 105 and HMD 110 are 2G handsets and feature a 1,000mAh battery, which is said to provide up to 18 days of standby time. It supports 9 input languages and 23 languages for text display.

Also Read | Realme GT 6 confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, feature 5,500mAh battery: All we know so far

The interesting thing about these devices is a new built-in UPI functionality, which is said to allow users to make UPI transactions even without internet access.

In terms of other specifications, the two devices are said to offer an improved user experience, voice assistance and larger displays. They also come with some other key features such as automatic call recording, MP3 player, FM radio (without a cable) and phone talker. The HMD 105 and HMD 110 come with a one-year warranty.

HMD 105 and HMD 110 India price: 

The HMD 105 is priced at 999 in India and will be available in three colourways: black, purple and blue. Meanwhile, the HMD 110 is priced at 1,199 and will be available in black and green colour variants. Both the HMD 105 and HMD 110 will be available from today at retail stores, e-commerce websites and HMD.com.

Meanwhile, recent reports suggest that HMD may also be planning to launch an entry-level touchscreen smartphone in India under its own moniker. The said smartphone, HMD Arrow, could be a rebranded version of the HMD Pulse, which was launched in Europe earlier this year at a price of EU 140 (around 12,500).

Published: 11 Jun 2024, 07:39 PM IST
