HMD 105 and HMD 110 with built-in UPI feature launched in India: Price, specs and everything you need to know
HMD introduces feature phones HMD 105 and HMD 110 in India with UPI functionality, 2G handsets, 1,000mAh battery, and 9 input languages. Priced at ₹999 and ₹1,199 respectively with one-year warranty.
Nokia phone maker HMD has launched its first branded phones in India. The new feature phones: HMD 105 and HMD 110 come with a similar design, including a round camera module at the back, a curved frame and a textured finish.