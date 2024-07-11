HMD Global drops ‘Arrow’ name amid legal trouble, prepares for new smartphone unveiling globally
HMD Global's upcoming smartphone renamed due to legal issues. Launch speculated for July 25. Device expected to be a rebranded version of HMD Pulse with 5G support, 6.65-inch display, and Unisoc T606 processor.
HMD Global has been making waves in the rumor mill regarding its upcoming smartphone, initially known as the HMD Arrow. However, the Finnish company has now confirmed that the device will be released under a different name due to legal constraints. Although HMD has not provided an exact launch date, speculation suggests that the unveiling might take place on July 25.