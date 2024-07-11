HMD Global has been making waves in the rumor mill regarding its upcoming smartphone, initially known as the HMD Arrow. However, the Finnish company has now confirmed that the device will be released under a different name due to legal constraints. Although HMD has not provided an exact launch date, speculation suggests that the unveiling might take place on July 25.

The smartphone recently took to social media to announce that the "Arrow" name, chosen through a user contest on X, cannot be used for their new smartphone due to legal reasons. The company assured participants that the contest remains valid and that winners will receive their prizes soon. The new name for the smartphone will be revealed in the coming days.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, HMD Global is likely to host an event on July 25 in India to introduce its first smartphone under this new brand. The anticipated device is expected to support 5G connectivity.

The forthcoming HMD handset may be a rebranded version of the HMD Pulse, which was launched in Europe in April for EUR 140 (approximately Rs. 12,460). The Pulse is available in Atmos Blue, Dreamy Pink, and Meteor Black color variants.

The European HMD Pulse features Android 14 and boasts a 6.65-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a peak brightness of 600 nits and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the octa-core 12nm Unisoc T606 processor. The smartphone includes a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. It also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and offers up to 128GB of internal storage, expandable up to 256GB. The device is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

With the imminent launch of this rebranded smartphone, HMD Global aims to make a significant entry into the Indian market. The exact name and further details will be revealed soon, adding to the anticipation among tech enthusiasts.

