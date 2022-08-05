HMD Global launches 2022 model of Nokia 110 in India: Price & other details

HMD Global launches 2022 model of Nokia 110 in India: Price & other details1 min read . 01:11 PM IST
- Nokia 110 (2022) is the company's latest addition to the company's feature phone lineup. It comes preloaded with the famous snake game.
Expanding its range of feature phones in India, HMD Global has launched Nokia 110. The new feature phone comes with a single rear camera and has an in-built music player that can store up to 8000 songs. Major highlight of the feature phone is that it comes preloaded with the famous Snake game. There is also an in-built torch with the new Nokia feature phone.
Nokia 110 (2022): Price and availability
Nokia 110 (2022) comes with a starting price of ₹1,699. The new Nokia feature phone is offered in three colour options- Charcoal, Cyan and Rose Gold. While the former two are priced at ₹1,699. The phone’s Rose Gold model carries a price tag of ₹1,799.
The feature phone is available for purchase on offline retail stores along with online commerce websites. Buyers can get free earphones worth ₹299 with the Nokia 110 (2022).
Nokia 110 (2022): Specifications
Nokia 110 (2022) feature phone is a dual SIM phone. It has a similar design as the previous model with minor updates. The handset comes with an in-built rear camera for photography. The device is backed by a 1,000mAh battery.
Some of the key features available on the phone are FM, built-in torch, and pre-loaded games such as Snakes. Another key feature of the Nokia 110 (2022) is the auto call recording feature. The feature phone can store up to 8,000 songs. It comes with expandable storage up to 32GB.
The new feature phone comes a week later the launch of Nokia 8210 4G feature phone. The handset features a bar form factor and is powered by Unisoc T107 processor. The feature phone packs 48MB RAM with 128MB storage. Buyers will be able to choose from two colour options of the phone.
