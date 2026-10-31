HMD unveils new Nokia 2360 Flip phone for seniors with family assist, SOS features: Check specs, colours and more

Nokia 2360 Flip: Phone-maker Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has unveiled its new 2G flip phone, the Nokia 2360 Flip, built for use by senior citizens, and offering a number of useful features such as family assist, SOS and parental control.

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According to the official website, the phone is “Simple for loved ones. Peace of mind for you.” It can be set up remotely by a family member using the Family Assist app, so it arrives ready to use.

The largest European mobile phone manufacturer, HMD has sold over 450 million devices globally and is the market leader in feature phones, the official website said.

Nokia 2360 Flip — Key features: Family assist: This allows remote setup from your phone, where you can set up and manage the Nokia 2360 Flip remotely using the Family Assist app. Family Assist can be set it up from your own phone. The app is available for free from Google Play and App Store. You can set up and manage the Nokia 2360 Flip remotely, via SMS with no need for a data plan. You can also add contacts, set reminders, adjust the volume, and configure SOS. “If something changes — a new doctor, a new number — update it in seconds from wherever you are,” the site noted.

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SOS: This is a dedicated SOS button that simultaneously calls and texts up to five emergency contacts. To activate, the dedicated SOS button must be held for three seconds, and it will simultaneously call a pre-set number and texts up to five emergency contacts. You can set up who gets notified, and what message they receive, from the Family Assist app.

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Kids safe: This is ‘School Mode’, which allows parents to whitelist contacts, and block apps with a Family PIN. This is part of the built-in parental controls. School Mode strips it to clock and emergency calls only. Whitelist-only calls and SMS: you decide who your child can reach. Block individual apps — camera, games — in any combination. No app needed.

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Accessibility: The phone also promises large menu icons, clear text and easy to navigate controls. The phone is designed for use by seniors with a large 2.8" screen with big icons and clear text — easy to navigate to any feature in a few presses. The 1.77" external screen shows caller ID before you even open it. Loud, clear loudspeaker so every call is easy to follow. Flip to answer, close to hang up.

Battery, colours, performance: Technical specifications Battery: Removable 1,450 mAh battery

Available in Charcoal, Burgundy Red, or Teal colours.

Dimensions — Height: 111.85 mm, Weight: 121 g, Width: 55.56 mm, Depth: 18.95 mm

Performance: Standby time, up to 15 days, Talk time, up to 27.5 hours.

The phone is Hearing Aid Compatible HAC2011 support, has headphone jack of 3.5 mm, and USB Type-C™ connection.

Memory & storage - Internal storage is of 4 MB, with MicroSD card support up to 32 GB3. It has a 4 MB RAM.

In the box — Charger, Quick Start Guide, Removable Battery, Safety Booklet, USB Type-C™ Cable Nokia 2360 Flip: Is India launch date, price announced? Till time of writing, HMD has not announced the India price, launch or availability details of the Nokia 2360 Flip in India.

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About the Author Jocelyn Fernandes Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More ✕ Jocelyn Fernandes

As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.

Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.

She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).

Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.

She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email:

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LinkedIn: Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art.She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in X/ Twitter handle: @scribeJocelyn LinkedIn: LinkedIn