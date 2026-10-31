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HMD unveils new Nokia 2360 Flip phone for seniors with family assist, SOS features: Check specs, colours and more

HMD has unveiled its new Nokia 2360 Flip 2G phone built for use by senior citizens, offering a number of useful features such as family assist, SOS and parental control. Check the specs, colours and other details here. 

Jocelyn Fernandes
Published31 Oct 2026, 01:38 PM IST
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Nokia 2360 Flip 2G phone is built for use by senior citizens, offering a number of useful features such as family assist, SOS and parental control.
Nokia 2360 Flip 2G phone is built for use by senior citizens, offering a number of useful features such as family assist, SOS and parental control. (HMD)
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Nokia 2360 Flip: Phone-maker Human Mobile Devices (HMD) has unveiled its new 2G flip phone, the Nokia 2360 Flip, built for use by senior citizens, and offering a number of useful features such as family assist, SOS and parental control.

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According to the official website, the phone is “Simple for loved ones. Peace of mind for you.” It can be set up remotely by a family member using the Family Assist app, so it arrives ready to use.

The largest European mobile phone manufacturer, HMD has sold over 450 million devices globally and is the market leader in feature phones, the official website said.

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Nokia 2360 Flip — Key features:

  • Family assist: This allows remote setup from your phone, where you can set up and manage the Nokia 2360 Flip remotely using the Family Assist app.

Family Assist can be set it up from your own phone. The app is available for free from Google Play and App Store. You can set up and manage the Nokia 2360 Flip remotely, via SMS with no need for a data plan. You can also add contacts, set reminders, adjust the volume, and configure SOS. “If something changes — a new doctor, a new number — update it in seconds from wherever you are,” the site noted.

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  • SOS: This is a dedicated SOS button that simultaneously calls and texts up to five emergency contacts.

To activate, the dedicated SOS button must be held for three seconds, and it will simultaneously call a pre-set number and texts up to five emergency contacts. You can set up who gets notified, and what message they receive, from the Family Assist app.

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  • Kids safe: This is ‘School Mode’, which allows parents to whitelist contacts, and block apps with a Family PIN.

This is part of the built-in parental controls. School Mode strips it to clock and emergency calls only. Whitelist-only calls and SMS: you decide who your child can reach. Block individual apps — camera, games — in any combination. No app needed.

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  • Accessibility: The phone also promises large menu icons, clear text and easy to navigate controls.

The phone is designed for use by seniors with a large 2.8" screen with big icons and clear text — easy to navigate to any feature in a few presses. The 1.77" external screen shows caller ID before you even open it. Loud, clear loudspeaker so every call is easy to follow. Flip to answer, close to hang up.

Battery, colours, performance: Technical specifications

  • Battery: Removable 1,450 mAh battery
  • Available in Charcoal, Burgundy Red, or Teal colours.
  • Dimensions — Height: 111.85 mm, Weight: 121 g, Width: 55.56 mm, Depth: 18.95 mm
  • Performance: Standby time, up to 15 days, Talk time, up to 27.5 hours.

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  • The phone is Hearing Aid Compatible HAC2011 support, has headphone jack of 3.5 mm, and USB Type-C™ connection.
  • Memory & storage - Internal storage is of 4 MB, with MicroSD card support up to 32 GB3. It has a 4 MB RAM.
  • In the box — Charger, Quick Start Guide, Removable Battery, Safety Booklet, USB Type-C™ Cable

Nokia 2360 Flip: Is India launch date, price announced?

Till time of writing, HMD has not announced the India price, launch or availability details of the Nokia 2360 Flip in India.

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About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news. A...Read More

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