Holi Sale 2023: Deals on iPhone 14, MacBook Air 2022, OnePlus 11R 5G, more

The festival of Holi is around the corner and brands are commemorating the festival of colours with their ongoing sales. E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart along with retailers have announced their holi sales for 2023. If you were waiting for a sale to buy an iPhone, here is the right time for you. Moreover, interested buyers can avail great discounts on affordable smartphones, wearables and more. Here are some handpicked deals for you:

Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023

Starting from March 3 and ending on March 5, customers can take advantage of numerous attractive discounts during the sales offer! With over 100,000 products available, users can enjoy an 80% discount on a variety of items, ranging from sleek gadgets such as Apple iPhones and AirPods to sophisticated home appliances.

As part of the sale, the e-commerce platform is providing heavily discounted rates on the latest models of the popular smartphone series - iPhone 13 and 14. The original price of the iPhone 13 is ₹61,999, but it can be purchased for just ₹59,999. Moreover, customers can get an additional ₹23,000 off by exchanging their old smartphone for a new iPhone 13! The iPhone 14, which usually costs ₹71,999, is now available for just ₹67,999.

Amazon Holi Sale 2023

To celebrate the festival of Holi, Amazon India has launched a curated Holi Shopping Store sale featuring discounts on laptops, wearables, and Amazon devices, among other items. The sale has already commenced. Here are some of the best deals during the Amazon Holi Sale 2023.

Smartphones

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G for ₹18,999

Samsung Galaxy M13 for ₹10,999

Smartwatches

boAt Wave Edge for ₹2,199

Earphones

boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ Bluetooth neckband for ₹1299

boAt Rockerz 103 Pro Bluetooth neckband for ₹899

Amazon Basics Bluetooth neckband for ₹489

Laptops

ASUS Vivobook Pro 16 laptop (11th Gen Intel Core i9+ RTX 3050 graphics) for ₹89,990

Amazon Devices

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for ₹3,499

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for ₹3,299

Croma Festival of Dreams Holi Edition

The retail store Croma is back with its holi sale. Customers can avail a great deal on smartphones, smartwatches, wearables and more. Here are some of the best deals.

Apple MacBook

Apple MacBook Air 2022 (M2, 13.6 inch, 8GB, 256GB, macOS, Starlight) for ₹1,10,8390

Apple MacBook Air 2020 (M1, 13.3 Inch, 8GB, 256GB, macOS Big Sur, Silver) for ₹83,900

Smartphones

OnePlus 11R 5G starting at ₹39,999

Samsung A14 5G starting at ₹14,999

Redmi 10A Series starting at ₹7,999

Vivo T1x starting at ₹14,249

Bluetooth headphones

Zebronics Paradise Bluetooth Headset with Mic for ₹599

pTron Soundster Lite 140317952 Bluetooth Headset with Mic for ₹769

Fire-Boltt BH1001 BH1000 On-Ear Noise Isolation Wireless Headphone with Mic for ₹829

Gizmore Giz Over-Ear MH411 Passive Noise Cancellation Wireless Headphone with Mic for ₹949

Smartwatches

Fire-Boltt Dazzle Plus BSW037 Smartwatch for ₹1,399