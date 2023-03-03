Holi Sale 2023: Deals on iPhone 14, MacBook Air 2022, OnePlus 11R 5G, more

The festival of Holi is around the corner and brands are commemorating the festival of colours with their ongoing sales. E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart along with retailers have announced their holi sales for 2023. If you were waiting for a sale to buy an iPhone, here is the right time for you. Moreover, interested buyers can avail great discounts on affordable smartphones, wearables and more. Here are some handpicked deals for you:
Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale 2023
Starting from March 3 and ending on March 5, customers can take advantage of numerous attractive discounts during the sales offer! With over 100,000 products available, users can enjoy an 80% discount on a variety of items, ranging from sleek gadgets such as Apple iPhones and AirPods to sophisticated home appliances.
As part of the sale, the e-commerce platform is providing heavily discounted rates on the latest models of the popular smartphone series - iPhone 13 and 14. The original price of the iPhone 13 is ₹61,999, but it can be purchased for just ₹59,999. Moreover, customers can get an additional ₹23,000 off by exchanging their old smartphone for a new iPhone 13! The iPhone 14, which usually costs ₹71,999, is now available for just ₹67,999.
Amazon Holi Sale 2023
To celebrate the festival of Holi, Amazon India has launched a curated Holi Shopping Store sale featuring discounts on laptops, wearables, and Amazon devices, among other items. The sale has already commenced. Here are some of the best deals during the Amazon Holi Sale 2023.
Samsung Galaxy M13 for ₹10,999
