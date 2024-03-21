Holi sale on Amazon: Get up to 74% off on exhaust fans for kitchen and bathroom

As the vibrant festival of Holi marks the arrival of spring, Amazon jumps on the celebratory bandwagon with an enticing Holi sale, offering staggering discounts of up to 74% on a wide range of exhaust fans for both kitchen and bathroom spaces. This sale is a golden opportunity for homeowners looking to revamp their homes with essential upgrades or those seeking to replace old, noisy fans with sleek, efficient, and technologically advanced models. The discounts cover a broad spectrum of brands known for their reliability, durability, and cutting-edge features, catering to varied tastes and requirements. Whether you're aiming to eliminate odours, control humidity, or simply ensure a fresh and pleasant environment in your kitchen and bathroom areas, Amazon's Holi sale promises not just significant savings but also the convenience of choosing from the best options available in the market. With the added benefits of customer reviews, detailed product specifications, and easy return policies, shoppers are equipped to make informed decisions from the comfort of their homes. This sale underscores Amazon's commitment to delivering value to its customers, making it an unmissable event for those looking to make their spaces more comfortable and inviting.

1. Havells Ventil Air DSP 230mm Exhaust Fan

The Havells Ventil Air DSP exhaust fan combines performance with durability. Its 230mm sweep size and specially designed metal blades ensure strong air suction, making it ideal for bathrooms, kitchens, and offices. The rust-proof body and powder-coated finish guarantee longevity, while the sturdy steel bird guard protects against external damage. This fan stands out for its efficiency and safety features, backed by a 2-year comprehensive warranty, making it a reliable choice for ventilating enclosed spaces.

Specifications of Havells Ventil Air DSP 230mm Exhaust Fan:

Mounting Type: Window Mount

Controller Type: Button Control

Material: Metal

Included Components: 1N Exhaust Fan, 1N Instruction Manual

Sweep: 230 mm

Features: Specially designed metal blade, Powder coated long-lasting finish, Sturdy steel bird guard

Warranty: 2 Years Comprehensive

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Strong air suction for effective ventilation May require professional installation Rust-proof body and long-lasting finish Window mount may not suit all spaces

2. Luminous Vento Deluxe 150 mm Exhaust Fan

The Luminous Vento Deluxe 150mm fan is a feature-rich solution for keeping your spaces fresh and free of moisture. It boasts strong air suction, a rust-proof body, and dust protection shutters, making it perfect for kitchens and bathrooms. The fan's blade design maximizes air flow efficiency, and its energy-efficient motor ensures a cool environment without hefty electricity bills. Its premium design adds an elegant touch to any room, while the 2-year warranty offers peace of mind.

Specifications of Luminous Vento Deluxe 150 mm Exhaust Fan

Performance: Sweep Size: 150 mm, Power: 30 Watt, Air Delivery Rate: 250 CMH, RPM: 1350

Design: Rust Proof Body, Dust Protection Shutters, Specially designed blades

Suitable Room Size: 6 x 6 x 9 feet

Warranty: 2 Years on Manufacturing Defects

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Strong air suction and efficient blade design Plastic body may not be as durable as metal Rust-proof body with dust protection shutters Might be less effective in larger rooms

3. Anchor by Panasonic Kool Air 150mm Exhaust Fan

Anchor by Panasonic's Kool Air 150mmexhaust fan is a compact, efficient solution for bathroom and kitchen ventilation. Its lightweight, portable design allows for easy installation in various settings. The fan's six blades ensure strong air suction, quickly removing stale air and moisture. The wall-mount feature, coupled with its straightforward button control, makes it a practical choice for those seeking simplicity and functionality in a single package.

Specifications of Anchor by Panasonic Kool Air 150mm Exhaust Fan

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Controller Type: Button Control

Material: Plastic

Number of Blades: 6

Special Features: Portable, Lightweight

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact and lightweight for easy installation Plastic material may not suit all preferences Strong air suction with six blades Wall mount only, limiting placement options

4. HEWA Onyx 6 inch 150mm Exhaust Fan

The HEWA Onyx exhaust fan stands out with its high-speed 2000 RPM copper motor, ensuring robust performance and efficient air circulation. It's designed to remove stale air and prevent moisture build-up effectively, making it suitable for use in bathrooms, kitchens, offices, or shops. The rust-proof body and blades enhance durability, while the compact 6-inch size allows for versatile installation. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this fan promises reliability and strong ventilation capabilities with minimal noise, a perfect choice for those seeking performance and durability.

Specifications of HEWA Onyx 6 inch 150mm Exhaust Fan

Blade Size: 6 inch

Speed: 2000 RPM

Material: Copper motor, Rust-proof body and blades

Power Consumption: 19 watts

Operating Voltage: 220V - 240V

Number of Blades: 7

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-speed copper motor for robust performance High RPM may generate more noise Rust-proof body and blades for longevity 6-inch size may not suit larger spaces

5. Unleash Storm 6 inch(150MM) Exhaust Fan

The Unleash Storm exhaust fan, with its 100% copper motor, promises powerful ventilation across kitchens and bathrooms. It efficiently removes stale air, preventing moisture and odour buildup. Easy to install, this fan comes with all necessary hardware, ensuring quick setup. The energy-efficient design contributes to lower energy bills, while operating quietly to avoid disrupting daily activities. Its compact size and potent ventilation make it an excellent choice for maintaining optimal air quality without intruding on the space's aesthetics.

Specifications of Unleash Storm 6 inch(150MM) Exhaust Fan

Mounting Type: Window Mount

Controller Type: Switch

Material: Copper

Dimensions: Cut out Size: 6 Inch (15 cm), Front Body Size: 7 inch x 7 inch

Number of Speeds: 1

Warranty: 2 Years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful ventilation with 100% copper motor Limited to a single speed setting Energy-efficient and operates quietly May require window mounting, limiting placement options

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Air Suction & Speed Durability Additional Features Havells Ventil Air DSP 230mm Strong air suction, 230 mm sweep Rust-proof body, Powder-coated finish Sturdy steel bird guard Luminous Vento Deluxe 150 mm 250 CMH, 1350 RPM Rust-proof body, Dust protection shutters Elegant design, Energy-efficient Anchor by Panasonic Kool Air 150mm Efficient air suction, 150 mm blade size Lightweight, Easy to mount Portable, Simple button control HEWA Onyx 6 inch 150mm High-speed 2000 RPM, Effective ventilation Rust-proof body and blades, Durable copper motor Suitable for various small spaces Unleash Storm 6 inch(150MM) Powerful copper motor, Efficient ventilation Energy-efficient, Quiet operation Easy installation, Comes with hardware

Best value for money

The Luminous Vento Deluxe 150 mm stands out as the best value for money. Its balance between strong air suction, durability features like rust-proof body and dust protection shutters, and additional benefits like its energy efficiency and elegant design, offer homeowners a high-quality solution at an affordable price.

Best overall product

The Havells Ventil Air DSP 230mm Exhaust Fan is the top pick for its superior air suction capability, durability, and additional safety features. Its robust design tailored for efficient ventilation in larger spaces, combined with the rust-proof body and sturdy steel bird guard, make it an unbeatable choice for any home or office.

How to find the best exhaust fan?

Identifying the best exhaust fan involves considering several factors. Firstly, evaluate the size of the space to determine the required air suction capacity and blade size. Fans with higher RPM and CMH ratings are better suited for larger rooms. Durability is another crucial factor; look for features like rust-proof bodies and quality materials to ensure longevity. Additional features such as dust protection shutters, energy efficiency, and noise levels can also influence your decision. Finally, consider the ease of installation and whether the fan fits your space's aesthetic. Reading reviews and comparing specifications can help narrow down the options to find the best exhaust fan for your needs.

FAQs

Question : What does CMH stand for?

Ans : CMH stands for Cubic Meters per Hour, a measurement of the volume of air moved by the fan.

Question : Why is rust-proofing important for exhaust fans?

Ans : Rust-proofing extends the lifespan of the fan, especially in humid environments like bathrooms and kitchens where moisture is prevalent.

Question : Can exhaust fans reduce humidity?

Ans : Yes, by venting out moist air, exhaust fans can help reduce humidity levels in a room.

Question : Are higher RPMs always better in exhaust fans?

Ans : Higher RPMs can indicate stronger air movement, but they may also produce more noise. Balance between air suction needs and noise levels is essential.

Question : How do I choose the right size exhaust fan for my room?

Ans : Consider the room's dimensions and the fan's CMH rating. A general rule is that the fan should be able to replace the air in the room at least 8 times an hour.

