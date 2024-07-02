Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro confirmed to launch in India: Expected price, specifications and more
Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro are gearing up for their India debut, with top-notch features like high refresh rate displays, powerful processors, and advanced camera systems. The devices are expected to offer a premium user experience.
The Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro have been teased to make their debut in India soon via a dedicated microsite on Amazon. While HTech hasn't officially announced a launch date for these 2 devices, the Amazon listing states that they are "coming soon" to India.