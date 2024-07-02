Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro are gearing up for their India debut, with top-notch features like high refresh rate displays, powerful processors, and advanced camera systems. The devices are expected to offer a premium user experience.

The Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro have been teased to make their debut in India soon via a dedicated microsite on Amazon. While HTech hasn't officially announced a launch date for these 2 devices, the Amazon listing states that they are "coming soon" to India.

Honor 200 series specifications: While we don't have any official word on the specifications of the Honor 200 series Inida version, a look at the Chinese version of the phones should give us some clarity on the devices that may be coming to India.

Honor 200 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display with a resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 4,000 nits of peak brightness and 3,840Hz of PWM dimming.

The Honor 200 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset based on 4nm process and is paired with Adreno 720 GPU for handling all the graphics-related tasks. The smartphone comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the vanilla variant features a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with 112° field of view (FoV) and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2.5x lossless zoom. There is a 50MP Sony IMX906 sensor on the front for handling the selfie and video calls related requirements.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 100W of fast charging. Honor 200 runs on the Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14.

Meanwhile, Honor 200 Pro was launched in China with the the same 6.78-inch OLED panel as its vanilla variant. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The latest Honor device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and is paired with an Adreno 735 GPU for handling all the graphics-related tasks.

For optics, there is a triple camera setup to the back with a 50MP Omnvision OV50H sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens setup. Similar to the vanilla variant, there is also a 50MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Honor 200 series expected price: The Honor 200 Vanilla variant was launched in China at a price of 2699 Yuan (approximately ₹31,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, while the top variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage was priced at 3199 Yuan (approximately ₹37,000).

Meanwhile, the Honor 200 Pro started at a price of 3,499 Yuan (around ₹40,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, while the top variant with 16GB RAM/1TB storage went up to 4,499 Yuan (around ₹51,000).

