Honor has launched its Honor 200 series in China, and soon after the company teased that the new phone will be coming to India soon.While the HTech teaser says that the Honor 200 series 5G is coming to India, at least the vanilla variant with Snapdragon 7 gen 3 chipset should arrive in the country.

Notably, almost 3 months after its global launch at MWC 2024, Honor is also looking to bring its Magic 6 Pro smartphone to India soon, and a number of key details about the Indian unit were recently revealed via an Amazon listing.

Honor 200 series price:

The Honor 200 Vanilla variant is priced at 2699 Yuan (approximately ₹31,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, while the top variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at 3199 Yuan (approximately ₹37,000).

Meanwhile, the Honor 200 Pro starts at a price of 3,499 Yuan (around ₹40,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, while the top variant with 16GB RAM/1TB storage goes up to 4,499 Yuan (around ₹51,000).

Honor 200 specifications:

Honor 200 features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display with a resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 4,000 nits of peak brightness and 3,840Hz of PWM dimming.

The Honor 200 runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset based on 4nm process and is paired with Adreno 720 GPU for handling all the graphics-related tasks. The smartphone comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the vanilla variant features a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens with 112° field of view (FoV) and a 50MP telephoto lens with 2.5x lossless zoom. There is a 50MP Sony IMX906 sensor on the front for handling the selfie and video calls related requirements.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 100W of fast charging. Honor 200 runs on the Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14.

Honor 200 Pro specifications:

The Honor 200 Pro comes with the same 6.78-inch OLED panel as its vanilla variant. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The latest Honor device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and is paired with an Adreno 735 GPU for handling all the graphics-related tasks.

For optics, there is a triple camera setup to the back with a 50MP Omnvision OV50H sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens setup. Similar to the vanilla variant, there is also a 50MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

