Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro launched in China, confirmed to make India debut: Price, specifications and more
Honor launches Honor 200 series in China, set to debut in India soon with 5G variant featuring Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. Magic 6 Pro smartphone also expected in India after 3 months of global launch.
Honor has launched its Honor 200 series in China, and soon after the company teased that the new phone will be coming to India soon.While the HTech teaser says that the Honor 200 series 5G is coming to India, at least the vanilla variant with Snapdragon 7 gen 3 chipset should arrive in the country.