Honor 200 Pro receives BIS certification, set to make India debut soon: Price, specs and all we know so far
Honor launched its Honor 200 series in China back in the month of March and a global launch occured earlier this month. While HTech had already confirmed that the Honor 200 series would come to India, we did not have any clarity on when that would be. However, now the Honor 200 Pro has received the Bureau of Indian standards (BIS) rating with the model number ELP-NX9, suggesting that the smartphone could soon make its Indian debut.