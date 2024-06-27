Honor launched its Honor 200 series in China back in the month of March and a global launch occured earlier this month. While HTech had already confirmed that the Honor 200 series would come to India, we did not have any clarity on when that would be. However, now the Honor 200 Pro has received the Bureau of Indian standards (BIS) rating with the model number ELP-NX9, suggesting that the smartphone could soon make its Indian debut.

Apart from the Honor 200 Pro, Honor Choice Earbuds X5e has also received BIS certification. The earbuds come with 46db Active Noice Cancellation (ANC), LDAD, 12mm drivers and playback of 40 hours on the case.

Honor 200 Pro price in India:

Honor 200 Pro was launched at a price of 3,499 Yuan (around ₹40,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, while the top variant with 16GB RAM/1TB storage goes up to 4,499 Yuan (around ₹51,000). At this price, Honor is likely to add even more fuel to the already rampant flagship killer category, which has seen many new entrants in the last month alone, like Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 CIVI, Poco F6 and more.

Honor 200 Pro specifications:

Honor 200 Pro features a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display with a resolution of 2664 x 1200 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 4,000 nits of peak brightness and 3,840Hz of PWM dimming. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The latest Honor device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and is paired with an Adreno 735 GPU for handling all the graphics-related tasks. Notably, this is the same chipset found on the Poco F6 and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra.

For optics, there is a triple camera setup to the back with a 50MP Omnvision OV50H sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens setup. Similar to the vanilla variant, there is also a 50MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

