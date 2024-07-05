HONOR 200 series confirmed to launch on July 18: All we know so far
Global variants of HONOR 200 series boast 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 50MP triple-camera system, 5,200mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and innovative features like in-display fingerprint sensor.
HONOR's latest offering, the much-anticipated HONOR 200 series, is slated to make its grand entrance into the Indian market on July 18, 2024. This upcoming lineup, comprising the HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro models, promises to bring cutting-edge design and advanced AI capabilities to smartphone enthusiasts.