HONOR 200 series confirmed to launch on July 18: All we know so far

Global variants of HONOR 200 series boast 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, 50MP triple-camera system, 5,200mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and innovative features like in-display fingerprint sensor.

HONOR's latest offering, the much-anticipated HONOR 200 series, is slated to make its grand entrance into the Indian market on July 18, 2024. This upcoming lineup, comprising the HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro models, promises to bring cutting-edge design and advanced AI capabilities to smartphone enthusiasts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Central to the series is its expansive 6.78-inch quad-curved display, elevating the visual experience with its immersive quality. The HONOR 200 Pro will be available in striking Ocean Cyan and Black hues, while the HONOR 200 will charm consumers with Moonlight White and Black options. Operating on MagicOS 8.0, built on Android 14, these smartphones boast HONOR's groundbreaking MagicLM on-device AI large language model, promising enhanced user interaction and efficiency.

Already generating buzz, the devices are poised for release on Amazon, the official HONOR website, and select retail outlets post-launch. Early listings on Amazon India enable eager buyers to receive timely updates, showcasing the sleek rear design adorned with a triple-camera setup and optimized for lightning-fast 5G connectivity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While specific details tailored for the Indian market await confirmation, global variants of the HONOR 200 series hint at impressive specifications. Highlights include a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display boasting a 120Hz refresh rate and dazzling peak brightness up to 4,000 nits. Powering these devices is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, ensuring seamless performance.

Photography enthusiasts can rejoice in the triple-camera system featuring a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens, complemented by a stellar 50MP front camera for stunning selfies and video calls. The series packs a robust 5,200mAh battery with 100W fast charging capability, catering to users on the go.

Innovative features abound, including an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual SIM support, and eye protection certifications for prolonged usage comfort. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

