Honor 90 5G debuts in India with a 200MP camera. Check price, specs and more
Honor 90 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, and 200MP camera. Available on Sept 18.
The Honor 90 5G has been launched in India, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired SuperCharge, and a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. It comes in three storage variants. The phone will be available on September 18 through the official website and Amazon, offering additional discounts and exchange options.