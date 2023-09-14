The Honor 90 5G has been launched in India, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 66W wired SuperCharge, and a 200-megapixel primary rear camera. It comes in three storage variants. The phone will be available on September 18 through the official website and Amazon, offering additional discounts and exchange options.

Honor 90 5G: Price in India

The Honor 90 5G is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model and Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB + 512GB version in India. Early-bird offers are available for a limited time, with the phone being offered at Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively, for these variants.

This smartphone will go on sale in India from September 18 at 12 PM IST through both the official website and Amazon. Amazon is providing a Rs. 2,000 exchange discount, and customers using ICICI and SBI cards during the purchase can enjoy an extra instant discount of Rs. 3,000. Additionally, buyers have the option to exchange the phone within 30 days of purchase if necessary.

In terms of colours, the Honor 90 5G is available in Emerald Green, Diamond Silver, and Midnight Black color choices.

Honor 90 5G: Specifications and features

The Honor 90 5G boasts a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, featuring a sharp 1.5K resolution (2664 x 1200 pixels). This display offers a smooth experience with its up to 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits. Under the hood, it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC, combined with an Adreno 644 GPU, and it comes with configurations of up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. On the software side, the phone runs on Android 13-based Magic OS 7.1.

For optics, the Honor 90 5G features a 200 MP primary sensor supported by the Honor Image Engine, a 12 MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP sensor equipped with a macro lens, along with an LED flash unit. This device features a centrally positioned hole-punch slot on the top of the display housing a 50-megapixel sensor for selfies.

The latest smartphone from Honor houses a 5,000mAh battery and supports 66W wired fast charging. It features a fingerprint sensor for security and offers connectivity options such as 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 161.9mm x 74.1mm x 7.8mm and has a weight of 183 grams.