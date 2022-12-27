Honor Band 7 with 1.47-inch AMOLED display launched: Check price, features, more

Honor has launched its latest fitness band in China on Monday. The fitness tracker sports a 1.47-inch AMOLED display and is claimed to provide a battery backup of up to 14 days on a complete recharge. It will be available to customers in three different colour variants and it features 96 sports modes.
Speaking of the prices, the Honor Band 7 comes at a price of CNY 249 which is approximately ₹3000. However, it is available at the moment for CNY 199 which is approximately ₹2,300 as a pre-sale discounted price. The device is available on pre-sale at the company's official website and is likely to go on sale from first week of January 2023.
This fitness tracker will be available in three colours which are Night Black, Cedar Blue and Rose Pink.
As mentioned above, the Honor Band 7 comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with a 2.5D curved glass. This device is said to be compatible with Android 9.0 and above. For iOS, it is said to be compatible with iOS 11.0 and above. It sports 96 various sports modes, supports blood oxygen monitoring, and tracks sleep.
The Honor Band 7 also comes equipped with an accelerometer, a gyro sensor and features an optical heart rate sensor. It gets a 5ATM water resistant rating. This means that the device is water resistant to up to 50 metres in deep water for 10 minutes. Interesting, this fitness tracker from Honor comes with a magnetic pole thimble charging port and comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4 GHz data connectivity.