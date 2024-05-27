HTech has confirmed that Honor's flagship Magic 6 Pro smartphone is coming to India soon. Apart from the official confirmation, a new Amazon India listing has also revealed a number of key specifications about the device, including the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 processor (paired with a special Honor Discrete Security Chip S1), a 5,600mAh battery and a triple camera setup.

The new listing also reveals that Honor's flagship device could be bundled with a gift bundle that includes the Honor Watch GS3, Honor Choice X5 Pro Earbuds, a premium phone case and Honor VIP Care+ service.

Honor Magic 6 Pro price:

The Honor Magic 6 Pro was launched in the global market at a price of 1299 Euros (around ₹1,16,000) for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant. However, we'll have to wait for the official launch of the device by HTech to get clarity on the price of the upcoming smartphone.

Honor Magic 6 specifications:

While HTech hasn't revealed any features about the latest phone, a look at the specifications of the Magic 6 Pro global variant should give us a fair idea about the device coming to India.

The Magic 6 Pro comes with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with the Adreno 750GPU for all graphics-related tasks. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the phone has a triple camera sensor with a 50MP primary sensor, a 180MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. There is also a 50MP front-facing shooter for taking selfies and making video calls. The front camera is capable of shooting 4K video at 30fps, while the rear camera can record 4K video at 60fps.

On the software front, the Magic Pro will run on MagicOS 8 based on Android 14 and Honor is promising 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches with this device.

