Honor Magic 6 Pro confirmed to launch in India soon: Expected price, specifications and more
Honor's flagship Magic 6 Pro smartphone with Snapdragon Gen 3 processor and 5,600mAh battery is coming to India. The device may come bundled with Honor Watch GS3, Choice X5 Pro Earbuds, phone case, and VIP Care+ service.
HTech has confirmed that Honor's flagship Magic 6 Pro smartphone is coming to India soon. Apart from the official confirmation, a new Amazon India listing has also revealed a number of key specifications about the device, including the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 processor (paired with a special Honor Discrete Security Chip S1), a 5,600mAh battery and a triple camera setup.