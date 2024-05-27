Honor's flagship Magic 6 Pro smartphone with Snapdragon Gen 3 processor and 5,600mAh battery is coming to India. The device may come bundled with Honor Watch GS3, Choice X5 Pro Earbuds, phone case, and VIP Care+ service.

HTech has confirmed that Honor's flagship Magic 6 Pro smartphone is coming to India soon. Apart from the official confirmation, a new Amazon India listing has also revealed a number of key specifications about the device, including the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon Gen 3 processor (paired with a special Honor Discrete Security Chip S1), a 5,600mAh battery and a triple camera setup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new listing also reveals that Honor's flagship device could be bundled with a gift bundle that includes the Honor Watch GS3, Honor Choice X5 Pro Earbuds, a premium phone case and Honor VIP Care+ service.

Honor Magic 6 Pro price: The Honor Magic 6 Pro was launched in the global market at a price of 1299 Euros (around ₹1,16,000) for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage variant. However, we'll have to wait for the official launch of the device by HTech to get clarity on the price of the upcoming smartphone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honor Magic 6 specifications: While HTech hasn't revealed any features about the latest phone, a look at the specifications of the Magic 6 Pro global variant should give us a fair idea about the device coming to India.

The Magic 6 Pro comes with a 6.8-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. The phone is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with the Adreno 750GPU for all graphics-related tasks. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage.

In terms of optics, the phone has a triple camera sensor with a 50MP primary sensor, a 180MP telephoto lens and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. There is also a 50MP front-facing shooter for taking selfies and making video calls. The front camera is capable of shooting 4K video at 30fps, while the rear camera can record 4K video at 60fps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the software front, the Magic Pro will run on MagicOS 8 based on Android 14 and Honor is promising 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches with this device.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!