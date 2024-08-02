Explore
Honor Magic 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip launched in India, price starts at ₹89,999. All we need to know so far
Honor Magic 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip launched in India, price starts at ₹89,999. All we need to know so far

Honor Magic 6 Pro has been launched in India and features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 3 chipset, 6.8-inch FHD+ LTPO Quad-Curved OLED, triple camera setup.

Honor Magic 6 Pro featues a 6.8-inch FHD+ LTPO Quad-Curved OLED display.Premium
Honor Magic 6 Pro featues a 6.8-inch FHD+ LTPO Quad-Curved OLED display.

Honor has launched its latest flagship smartphone in India, the Magic 6 Pro with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, LPTO OLED display, 5,600mAh battery and 66W wireless charging. The phone will competition to the likes of other flagships in the market like iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12.

Honor Magic 6 Pro price in India: 

Honor Magic 6 Pro will be available in 2 colour variants: Black and Epi Green. The phone is priced at 89,999 for the 12GB RAM/512GB storage model. It will go on sale from Amazon.in, offline stores and Honor's own website from August 15. 

Honor Magic 6 Pro specifications: 

Honor Magic 6 Pro features a 6.8-inch FHD+ LTPO Quad-Curved OLED Floating Screen with a resolution of 1280x2800 pixels and 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with support for Dolby Vision, 4320 Hz high frequency PWM dimming and a peak brightness of 5,000 nits. 

The Honor flagship is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and is paired with Adreno 750 GPU for handling all the graphics intensive tasks. It comes with support for up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. 

On the optics front, Magic 6 Pro features a triple camera setup including a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 180MP periscope telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom. To the front, there is a 50MP front facing shooter and a 3D depth shooter that helps with 3D face unlock. 

The phone is powered by 5,600mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging and 66W wireless charging. It runs on Magic UI 8.0 based on Android 14 and Honor has promised 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches. Magic 6 Pro comes with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, dual stereo speaker setup and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. 

 

 

Published: 02 Aug 2024, 02:02 PM IST
