Honor Magic 6 Pro with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip launched in India, price starts at ₹89,999. All we need to know so far
Honor Magic 6 Pro has been launched in India and features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 gen 3 chipset, 6.8-inch FHD+ LTPO Quad-Curved OLED, triple camera setup.
Honor has launched its latest flagship smartphone in India, the Magic 6 Pro with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, LPTO OLED display, 5,600mAh battery and 66W wireless charging. The phone will competition to the likes of other flagships in the market like iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 and OnePlus 12.