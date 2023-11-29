The highly anticipated Honor Magic 6 series is set to make waves in the smartphone industry. The flagship smartphone from Honor is slated for launch next year, and speculation has been rife surrounding its features. Recently, Honor CEO Zhao Ming disclosed some details, including the smartphone's satellite communication capabilities, in an interview with MyDrivers.

According to a report by HT Tech, the upcoming flagship, likely to be named Magic 6 Pro or Magic 6 Ultimate, is anticipated to revolutionize the user experience with its cutting-edge features.

As per a Notebookcheck report, Honor CEO Zhao Ming has confirmed certain features of the Magic 6 Pro in a conversation with MyDrivers.

Reportedly, one of the standout innovations he verified is the incorporation of satellite communication capabilities. This functionality will enable users not only to place emergency calls via satellite but also to send text messages and make standard phone calls without depending on a conventional mobile network.

Zhao Ming underscored that Honor has internally developed this technology, surpassing competitors by delivering the most stable and energy-efficient satellite connection available. The emphasis on satellite communication for emergencies, such as at sea, in deserts, or during earthquakes, highlights the potential life-saving aspect of this feature.

The Honor Magic 6 Pro model is anticipated to come with enhancements beyond satellite connectivity. Speculations suggest the inclusion of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and an innovative 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera featuring a sensor in a 1/1.5-inch format.

Honor is anticipated to improve user experiences by incorporating on-device generative AI large language model capabilities into MagicOS 8.0. The integration of AI aims to enhance the overall smartphone experience, adds the report.

Rumors surrounding the camera specifications of the Magic 6 series suggest the possible inclusion of OmniVision's OV50K camera sensor. This sensor is noteworthy for its 1-inch oversized bottom, marking it as the largest Chinese sensor in the industry. The official launch is expected early next year, generating excitement among tech enthusiasts.

