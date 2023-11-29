Honor Magic 6 Series to unveil satellite communication capabilities: What we know so far
Rumors suggest that the Honor Magic 6 series may include OmniVision's OV50K camera sensor, which has a 1-inch oversized bottom, making it the largest Chinese sensor in the industry. The flagship smartphone is set to launch early next year.
The highly anticipated Honor Magic 6 series is set to make waves in the smartphone industry. The flagship smartphone from Honor is slated for launch next year, and speculation has been rife surrounding its features. Recently, Honor CEO Zhao Ming disclosed some details, including the smartphone's satellite communication capabilities, in an interview with MyDrivers.