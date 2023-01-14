Honor MagicBook X 14 laptop launched in India: Details on price, specs and more

Honor has launched its Honor MagicBook X 14 laptop in India. It is now sleek and comes with premium looks. The laptop runs on Intel Core 11th generation i5 processor. According to the company, this laptop will be equipped with an advanced Supersized cooling system that is claimed to boost up the air intake by up to 38 percent. In terms of battery backup, the laptop is claimed to pack a 56W battery with support for 65W Type-C charging and can charge up to 68 percent in just an hour.
Honor has launched its Honor MagicBook X 14 laptop in India. It is now sleek and comes with premium looks. The laptop runs on Intel Core 11th generation i5 processor. According to the company, this laptop will be equipped with an advanced Supersized cooling system that is claimed to boost up the air intake by up to 38 percent. In terms of battery backup, the laptop is claimed to pack a 56W battery with support for 65W Type-C charging and can charge up to 68 percent in just an hour.
Honor MagicBook X 14: Price in India
The Honor MagicBook X 14 laptop is launched at a price tag of ₹45,990 for the sole 8GB RAM with 512GB storage variant. It will go live on sale in the country via Amazon India at an exclusive introductory price of ₹41,990. Notably, this introductory price will be valid till January 20,2023.
Honor MagicBook X 14: Price in India
The Honor MagicBook X 14 laptop is launched at a price tag of ₹45,990 for the sole 8GB RAM with 512GB storage variant. It will go live on sale in the country via Amazon India at an exclusive introductory price of ₹41,990. Notably, this introductory price will be valid till January 20,2023.
Honor MagicBook X 14: Specifications and features
The Honor MagicBook X 14 is offered in a grey aluminium body and measures 15.9mm thick with a weight of 1.38 kg. This device has a 180-degree hinge which offers it with flexibility and range of motion.
Honor MagicBook X 14: Specifications and features
The Honor MagicBook X 14 is offered in a grey aluminium body and measures 15.9mm thick with a weight of 1.38 kg. This device has a 180-degree hinge which offers it with flexibility and range of motion.
Honor’s MagicBook X 14 sports a 14-inch Eye Comfort Full display with- 4.8mm slim bezels on three sides, as per the company. It is said to have 84 percent screen to body ratio and is promised to offer a visually attractive experience. Moreover, the laptop comes with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and TUV Rheinland Flicker-free certification.
Honor’s MagicBook X 14 sports a 14-inch Eye Comfort Full display with- 4.8mm slim bezels on three sides, as per the company. It is said to have 84 percent screen to body ratio and is promised to offer a visually attractive experience. Moreover, the laptop comes with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and TUV Rheinland Flicker-free certification.
The laptop from Honor comes with the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor along with a maximum turbo frequency of 4.2Ghz, coupled with Intel Iris XE graphics. The laptop has 8GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM with 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD.
The laptop from Honor comes with the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor along with a maximum turbo frequency of 4.2Ghz, coupled with Intel Iris XE graphics. The laptop has 8GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM with 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD.
According to the company, this laptop will be equipped with an advanced Supersized cooling system that is claimed to boost up the air intake by up to 38 percent. In terms of battery backup, the laptop is claimed to pack a 56W battery with support for 65W Type-C charging and can charge up to 68 percent in just an hour.
According to the company, this laptop will be equipped with an advanced Supersized cooling system that is claimed to boost up the air intake by up to 38 percent. In terms of battery backup, the laptop is claimed to pack a 56W battery with support for 65W Type-C charging and can charge up to 68 percent in just an hour.
Honor claims that the laptop will provide up to 9.9 hours of local 1080p or 9.2 hours of web page browsing on a single full charge.