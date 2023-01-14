Honor MagicBook X 14 laptop launched in India: Details on price, specs and more

Honor has launched its Honor MagicBook X 14 laptop in India. It is now sleek and comes with premium looks. The laptop runs on Intel Core 11th generation i5 processor. According to the company, this laptop will be equipped with an advanced Supersized cooling system that is claimed to boost up the air intake by up to 38 percent. In terms of battery backup, the laptop is claimed to pack a 56W battery with support for 65W Type-C charging and can charge up to 68 percent in just an hour.

