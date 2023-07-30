comScore
Honor Pad X9 launched in India with 11.5-inch display. Check price and specs
On Saturday, the Honor Pad X9 was launched in India as the successor to the Honor Pad X8, which made its debut in September 2022 with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS display, and a 5,100mAh battery. The latest Pad X9 brings substantial enhancements and upgrades compared to its predecessor.

Honor Pad X9: Price in India

In India, the Honor Pad X9 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs. 14,499. The tablet is available in a Space Grey color option and is currently open for pre-orders. The official sale of the device will commence on August 2, exclusively through Amazon. Customers who pre-book the tablet will enjoy a Rs. 500 discount and receive a complimentary Honor Flip cover with their purchase.

Honor Pad X9: Specifications and features

The Honor Pad X9 features an 11.5-inch display with a 2K resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The tablet offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 400 nits. It runs on Android 13-based MagicUI 7.1 out-of-the-box, enabling users to utilize multi-window, multi-screen collaboration, and three-finger swipe features. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

For optics, the Honor Pad X9 is equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. It houses a 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W wired fast-charging support, promising up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The tablet features six Cinematic Surround Speakers with Hi-Res audio support. It also offers connectivity options such as WiFi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The device weighs 499 grams and has dimensions of 267.3mm x 167.4mm x 6.9mm.

 

