On Saturday, the Honor Pad X9 was launched in India as the successor to the Honor Pad X8, which made its debut in September 2022 with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS display, and a 5,100mAh battery. The latest Pad X9 brings substantial enhancements and upgrades compared to its predecessor.

Honor Pad X9: Price in India

In India, the Honor Pad X9 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs. 14,499. The tablet is available in a Space Grey color option and is currently open for pre-orders. The official sale of the device will commence on August 2, exclusively through Amazon. Customers who pre-book the tablet will enjoy a Rs. 500 discount and receive a complimentary Honor Flip cover with their purchase.

Honor Pad X9: Specifications and features

The Honor Pad X9 features an 11.5-inch display with a 2K resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels. The tablet offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness level of 400 nits. It runs on Android 13-based MagicUI 7.1 out-of-the-box, enabling users to utilize multi-window, multi-screen collaboration, and three-finger swipe features. The tablet is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

For optics, the Honor Pad X9 is equipped with a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor. It houses a 7,250mAh battery with 22.5W wired fast-charging support, promising up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge.

The tablet features six Cinematic Surround Speakers with Hi-Res audio support. It also offers connectivity options such as WiFi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port. The device weighs 499 grams and has dimensions of 267.3mm x 167.4mm x 6.9mm.