Honor Pad X9 launched in India with 11.5-inch display. Check price and specs1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 10:05 AM IST
The Honor Pad X9, the successor to the Honor Pad X8, has been launched in India with an 11.5-inch display and Snapdragon 695 SoC. It is priced at Rs. 14,499 and is available for pre-orders on Amazon.
On Saturday, the Honor Pad X9 was launched in India as the successor to the Honor Pad X8, which made its debut in September 2022 with a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, a 10.1-inch full-HD IPS display, and a 5,100mAh battery. The latest Pad X9 brings substantial enhancements and upgrades compared to its predecessor.
