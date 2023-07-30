Honor Pad X9 launched in India with 11.5-inch display. Check price and specs

Honor Pad X9: Price in India

In India, the Honor Pad X9 comes in a single variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, priced at Rs. 14,499. The tablet is available in a Space Grey color option and is currently open for pre-orders. The official sale of the device will commence on August 2, exclusively through Amazon. Customers who pre-book the tablet will enjoy a Rs. 500 discount and receive a complimentary Honor Flip cover with their purchase.