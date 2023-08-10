Honor teases new product launch in India with a promise of innovation

Chinese technology firm Honor is returning in the Indian market, promising a "new era of innovation." The company has officially confirmed it through a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), hinting at an imminent update.

“‘Hello’ to a new era of innovation. Stay tuned for more updates," Honor Tech writes in the tweet. The post was then retweeted by former Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth, captioned “What's cooking at @HonorTechIndia? Stay connected with us." Speculation has been rife that Honor is preparing to make a comeback to the Indian smartphone arena with an all-new device.

According to a previous report from The Economic Times, Honor, which previously operated as a subsidiary of Huawei, is anticipated to reintroduce its phones to the Indian market in August. An IANS report previously suggested that several employees from Realme have joined Honor Tech. Speculations in the past have suggested that Realme's former CEO, Madhav Sheth, might lead Honor's operations in India. With Madhav’s latest post, the rumour seems to be now put to rest.

Though the exact launch date remains unknown, popular YouTube personality Gaurav Chaudhary, known as Technical Guruji, hints at the Honor 90's unveiling in September for Indian customers.

Having already made its debut in the Chinese market, the Honor 90 comes with an initial price of ₹28,700 (roughly trabslated). The version released in China, named the Honor 90, boasts a robust camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel wide lens alongside two additional sensors on its rear panel. The device showcases a gracefully curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display and the option for extensive storage, offering up to 512GB capacity. It is powered by MagicOS 7.1, which is based on Android 13.

Others features encompass Bluetooth 5.2, NFC capability, a Type C port and a 5,000mAh battery that supports rapid 66W charging.

Details about the smartphone's price in India are yet to be disclosed.

The Indian variant of the Honor 90 is expected to share similar specifications with its global counterparts. The smartphone comes in four attractive colors—Peacock Blue, Diamond Silver, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green. Indian customers may also have the option to choose the Emerald Green variant.