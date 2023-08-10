Honor teases new product launch in India with a promise of innovation

According to a previous report from The Economic Times, Honor, which previously operated as a subsidiary of Huawei, is anticipated to reintroduce its phones to the Indian market in August. An IANS report previously suggested that several employees from Realme have joined Honor Tech. Speculations in the past have suggested that Realme's former CEO, Madhav Sheth, might lead Honor's operations in India. With Madhav’s latest post, the rumour seems to be now put to rest.