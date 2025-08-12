Honor X7C to launch in India soon: Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, 5,200 mAh battery and other key details revealed

Honor has confirmed that it will be launching a new mid-range phone in India soon. While the comapny has not shared a confirmed launch date for the upcoming device yet, it has confirmed the new model will be available exclusively on Amazon while also sharing many details about it.

Honor X7C India launch: What we know so far? The Honor X7C will feature a 6.77 inch HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 850 nits of peak brightness. The phone will come with IP64 water and dust protection rating which means it should easily be able to sustain a few water splashes and light rainfall but not full submersion under water.It will also come with a stereo speaker setup with support for a 300% high volume mode.

The X7C will come powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor which is also seen on the likes of Lava Blaze Dragon and the recently released Vivo Y400 5G. The phone will come with support for 8GB RAM and 256GB storage but exactly storage and RAM type haven't been revealed yet.

The phone will come with a 5,200mAh battery with support for 35W of fast charging. The phone is confirmed to come with a 50MP rear camera sensor but there is no confirmation yet on what the other sensors could be.

Honor has also revealed the two colour variants for the X7C which will be: Forest Green and Moonlight White.