Honor X7C 5G with 6.8 inch FHD+ display, 5,200mAh battery launched in India at ₹14,999

Honor has launched its latest smartphone in India, the Honor X7C, with the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, over 5,000mAh battery, 120Hz Full HD display, and IP64 rating. The phone will compete in the sub- ₹20,000 category against the likes of Infinix Note 50s, iQOO Z10R, and Poco X6 Pro.

Honor X7C 5G price: Honor X7C 5G is priced at ₹14,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, which the company states is a limited-time price effective till 22 August. The phone comes in Forest Green and Moonlight White colour variants.

It will be available to buy from Amazon starting 20 August.

Honor X7C 5G specifications: Honor X7C 5G features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ TFT LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 850 nits of peak brightness. The phone comes with an IP64 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning it should be able to handle water splashes and light rainfall but not full submersion underwater.

The new Honor device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, which was earlier seen on the likes of Lava Blaze Dragon and Vivo Y400. It comes with an Adreno 613 GPU, support for 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 256GB storage.

The Honor X7C runs on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14. We have no clarity at the moment on if the phone will get update for Android 15 based MagicOS or not.

The phone packs a 5,200mAh battery with support for 35W wired fast charging.

As for optics, the Honor X7C comes with a 50MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front is a 5MP shooter for selfies and video calls.