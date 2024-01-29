Honor X9b 5G confirmed to launch in India on February 15: Expected price, specs and all you need to know
Honor to launch Honor X9b 5G smartphone in India on February 15, claims it will end tempered glass. The smartphone is already available in the global markets and could be priced around 30,000 - 35,000 in India.
Honor has confirmed that it will launch its Honor X9b 5G smartphone in India on February 15. The company is claiming that the launch of its new smartphone will lead to the end of tempered glass.
