Honor has confirmed that it will launch its Honor X9b 5G smartphone in India on February 15. The company is claiming that the launch of its new smartphone will lead to the end of tempered glass. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to information shared on X (formerly Twitter), the Honor X9b 5G will come with India's first Ultra Bounce display, which will have support for 'Airbag' technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Notably, some key information about the Honor X9b has been revealed via a recent Amazon listing. According to the listing, Honor's latest smartphone in India could come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and could be available in a Sunrise Orange colour variant.

Furthermore, the listing also points out that the Honor X9b could be made available in India with a combo offer of Honor Choice Earbuds X5E and a 12-month screen and back cover warranty. The Honor X9b could run on the Android 13 operating system and, like the Honor 90 5G, could be exclusive to Amazon.

Honor X9b specifications: Notably, Honor had already launched the Honor X9b global variant and the Indian variant could mimic much of the features seen in its global counterpart. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The global variant of Honor X9b sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1200 × 2652 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC paired with the Adreno 710 GPU for handling all the graphics-intensive tasks.

In terms of optics, the Honor X9b features a 108MP primary sensor, a 5 MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP Macro lens. There is also a 16MP front-facing shooter to meet all the selfie and video call-related requirements. The smartphone houses a 5,8000 mAh battery which can be fast charged via a 35W charger provided inside the box.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

