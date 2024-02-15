Honor X9b launched in India with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC: Check price, features and more
The Honor X9b is priced at Rs. 25,999 but comes with offers such as a Rs. 3000 instant bank discount for ICICI bank users and an exchange bonus of Rs. 5000 on the first sale day.
Honor, expanding its portfolio in the market, has announced the launch of its X Series line-up in India with the introduction of Honor X9b today. This smartphone features a Bounce 360 degree anti-drop display and houses a 5800mAh battery. The phone comes in two colours – Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black.