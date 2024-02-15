Honor, expanding its portfolio in the market, has announced the launch of its X Series line-up in India with the introduction of Honor X9b today. This smartphone features a Bounce 360 degree anti-drop display and houses a 5800mAh battery. The phone comes in two colours – Sunrise Orange and Midnight Black. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are details about the price and specifications of the newly launched Honor smartphone.

Honor X9b: Price in India The Honor X9b 5G will be available at a price of Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Consumers can purchase the smartphone with an offer of Rs. 3000 instant bank discount for ICICI bank users available on all bank cards or an exchange bonus of Rs. 5000 on first sale day, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 22999. Additionally, Honor is giving away a complimentary charger worth ₹699 as an introductory offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Honor X9b: Specifications Honor X9b comes equipped with an ultra-bounce anti-drop display for stability. The phone is claimed to offer 360° protection to all six faces and four corners. For water resistance, it gets an IP53 water and dust resistance certification. It offers an AMOLED curved display of 6.78 inches and refresh rate of 120Hz.

The phone runs the latest Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 advanced operating system and is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 mobile platform, supported by Qualcomm Kryo CPU and Qualcomm Adreno GPU.With 16GB total storage, including 8GB RAM Turbo and an eXtra 8GB, the Honor X9b is claimed to offer smooth performance.

For optics, the Honor X9b features a triple camera system composed of a 108MP camera, a 5MP ultra-wide camera sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. The primary 108MP camera is equipped with a 1/1.67-inch sensor, featuring AI Vlog Master to create social media-ready content by suggesting intelligent shooting modes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In terms of battery backup, it boasts a 5800 mAh battery, claimed to offer battery backup up to three days of regular use with only a single charge.

