Honor X9b set to launch in India on February 15: What all to expect
The Honor X9b is rumored to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It is expected to come with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, a 16-megapixel front camera, and a 5,800mAh battery with 35W wired fast charging.
In a development for smartphone enthusiasts in India, HonorTech has officially confirmed that the anticipated Honor X9b is all set to make its debut in the country on February 15. The company took to social media, with HonorTech's official handle (@ExploreHonor), to reveal key details about the forthcoming smartphone. According to the announcement, the Honor X9b is poised to introduce "India's first ultra bounce display," incorporating cutting-edge 'Airbag' technology.