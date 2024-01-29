Honor X9b set to launch in India on February 15: What all to expect

In a development for smartphone enthusiasts in India, HonorTech has officially confirmed that the anticipated Honor X9b is all set to make its debut in the country on February 15. The company took to social media, with HonorTech's official handle (@ExploreHonor), to reveal key details about the forthcoming smartphone. According to the announcement, the Honor X9b is poised to introduce "India's first ultra bounce display," incorporating cutting-edge 'Airbag' technology. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the standout features of the Honor X9b is its advanced protection system, as indicated by the SGS-certified "360-degree whole-device protection" mentioned in the global listing. The ultra-bounce anti-drop display boasts a three-level safeguarding mechanism, ensuring comprehensive protection for the screen, frame, and internal components.

As per Gadgets 360, the e-commerce buzz around the Honor X9b intensified when it briefly appeared on Amazon India, hinting at its availability on the popular platform. The listing hinted at 12GB + 256GB configuration in a vibrant Sunrise Orange shade. Buyers can also anticipate a bundled offering that includes the Honor Choice Earbuds X5e, along with 12 months of screen and back cover protection, and a 24-month battery health warranty.

Pricing details for the Honor X9b have been circulating in the rumor mill, with earlier leaks suggesting a standalone cost between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 30,000. However, a special bank offer may bring down the effective price to an enticing Rs. 23,999, as per recent speculations. Furthermore, the phone is expected to be available under Rs. 35,000 when bundled with the Honor Choice X5 True Wireless Earbuds.

Under the hood, the Honor X9b is rumored to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with a robust 12GB of RAM. The smartphone is likely to run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2. Global variants of the phone boast a stunning 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display and an impressive 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, featuring a 5-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter.

