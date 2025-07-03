Honor X9C 5G with 6.78-inch AMOLED display, 6,600mAh battery launching in India on 7 July: All you need to know

Honor has confirmed that its new phone, the Honor X9C, will launch in India on 7 July as an Amazon exclusive. Ahead of the debut, the company has revealed several key specifications of the device, including its colour variants, processor, storage options, display and camera details.

Honor X9C specifications: Honor X9C will feature a 6.78-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3840Hz PWM dimming. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, which has previously featured on the Oppo F29 and Realme P1 Pro.

The X9C will be available in an 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, although it is unclear whether additional variants will be offered. Running MagicOS 9 based on Android 15, the phone will also bring a range of AI-powered features to the new skin.

The device will pack a 6,600mAh silicon carbon battery with support for 66W fast charging and will be available in two colour options: Titanium Black and Jade Cyan.

For optics, the X9C will come with a 108MP primary camera with OIS and EIS. While the company has not detailed the additional camera sensors, the device’s global counterpart suggests it could include a 5MP ultra-wide lens and a 16MP front-facing camera.

The phone is expected to feature an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, allowing it to withstand splashes and light rain but not full submersion in water.

The Honor X9C will have a thickness of 7.98mm and is expected to weigh under 200 grams.

Much like its prececessor, Honor is making a number of tall durability related claims with the X9C, including stating that the device should be able to handle up to 2 metres of drops.

