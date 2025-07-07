Honor X9C with 6.7 inch AMOLED display, 6,600mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs and more

Honor has launched the X9c in India, featuring a curved AMOLED display, 108MP camera, and 6,600mAh battery, priced at 21,999. 

Aman Gupta
Published7 Jul 2025, 03:27 PM IST
Honor X9c will be available to buy from Amazon from 12 July onwards
Honor X9c will be available to buy from Amazon from 12 July onwards

After a bit of hiatus, Honor has launched a new mid-range smartphone in India, the Honor X9c. The new phone comes with a curved AMOLED display, over 6,000mAh battery, 108MP primary camera and Android 15 powered UI. Launched under 25,000, the new phone will compete with the likes of iQOO Neo 10R, Realme P3 Ultra and upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 5.

Honor X9c price: 

Honor X9c is priced at 21,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Honor is also providing launch offers till 14th July which includes a 1,250 instant discount and 750 bank discount that tthe effective price of the device to 19,999.

The phone comes in two colour options: Titanium Black and Jade Cyan and will be available to buy exclusively from Amazon from 12 July onwards. 

Honor X9c specifications: 

Honor X9c features a 6.7 inch 1.5K 120Hz curved AMOLED display with 100% DCI P3 color gamut and 4,000 nits of peak brightness. There is a scratch resistant glass on the front (we don’t know the manufacturer of this glass) for protection. It comes with IP65 rating for water and dust resistance, meaning the X9c should potentially be able to handle a bit of splashes and light rainfall but not full submersion under water. 

The phone is 7.98mm thick and weighs in at just 189 grams. It is powered by the Snapdraon 6 Gen 1 processor with Adreno 710 GPU. There is support for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.  

On the optics front, the X9c packs a 108MP Samsung HM6 primary shooter with OIS and EIS and a 5MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front is a 16MP selfie shooter for taking selfies and attending video calls. 

The new Honor device runs on MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15. There is a 6,600mAh battery powering the setup here with support for 66W of wired fast charging.

