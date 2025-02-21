Our Picks Best Overall Product Best Value For Money FAQs

Are you looking for the best hot and cold water purifier to ensure clean and safe drinking water for your family? With the increasing need for clean drinking water, the market is flooded with a variety of water purifiers. In this comprehensive guide, we have curated a list of the top 8 hot and cold water purifiers available in 2025. Whether you're looking for an energy-efficient water filter or a dual-temperature water purifier, we've got you covered. Read on to explore the key features, pros, and cons of each product to make an informed decision that meets your specific needs.

The AO Smith Z9 10-Litre Purifier is equipped with advanced technology to ensure safe and clean drinking water. With a sleek design and energy-efficient operation, this purifier is suitable for modern households. Its 8-stage purification process ensures the removal of impurities and harmful contaminants. The hot and cold water dispensing feature makes it a versatile choice for all seasons.

Specifications Capacity 10 Litres Purification Technology 8-Stage Hot Water Temperature 45-80°C Cold Water Temperature 8-15°C Reasons to buy Energy-efficient Advanced purification technology Reason to avoid Higher initial investment Click Here to Buy AO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Normal Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH |Baby-Safe Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification |100% RO + SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech) | 55% Water Savings

The Smith Z1 Purified Water Purifier offers a compact and efficient solution for your drinking water needs. With a 6-stage purification process, it effectively removes impurities and odor from the water. The hot and cold water options make it suitable for all weather conditions. The sleek and modern design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen space.

Specifications Capacity 8 Litres Purification Technology 6-Stage Hot Water Temperature 40-85°C Cold Water Temperature 5-12°C Reasons to buy Compact design Effective purification process Reason to avoid Limited capacity Click Here to Buy AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV | UV+ UF (Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine)Suitable for Municipal Water TDS below 200 Hot Water 10L Storage Wall mount Water Purifier for home (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water)

The Havells Alkaline Purifier is designed to provide safe and healthy drinking water with its 7-stage purification process. It features a mineral cartridge to enhance the taste of water and maintain the pH balance. The hot and cold water options allow for versatile usage, catering to different preferences. The compact and stylish design adds to its appeal.

Specifications Capacity 7 Litres Purification Technology 7-Stage Hot Water Temperature 45-75°C Cold Water Temperature 6-12°C Reasons to buy Mineral cartridge for enhanced taste Stylish design Reason to avoid Slightly lower capacity Click Here to Buy Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

The Aquaguard Stainless Steel Purifier is a durable and reliable choice for safe drinking water. With a 5-stage purification process and adjustable temperature settings, it offers customized water options. The stainless steel construction ensures long-term durability and resistance to corrosion. The hot and cold water dispensing feature adds convenience to your daily routine.

Specifications Capacity 9 Litres Purification Technology 5-Stage Hot Water Temperature 50-85°C Cold Water Temperature 7-15°C Reasons to buy Durable stainless steel construction Customizable temperature settings Reason to avoid Relatively higher price point Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources

The HNC RO UV Alkaline Purification system offers comprehensive water purification with its 6-stage process. It effectively removes impurities, bacteria, and viruses to ensure safe drinking water. The hot and cold water options make it suitable for all seasons. Its compact and wall-mountable design saves space and adds convenience.

Specifications Capacity 8 Litres Purification Technology 6-Stage Hot Water Temperature 40-80°C Cold Water Temperature 5-15°C Reasons to buy Comprehensive purification process Space-saving design Reason to avoid Limited capacity Click Here to Buy Bepure HNC ISI Mark 5G Hot and Cold Water Purifier 9L RO+UV+UF+TDS + Alkaline Purification | 8 Stage Water Purification | Hot and Cold Water Purifier | Works Up to 3000 ppm TDS, Black

The RO UV UF TDS Alkaline Purifier offers multi-stage purification to ensure the removal of impurities and contaminants. It features an advanced TDS controller to maintain essential minerals in the water. The hot and cold water options cater to different preferences. With a compact and sleek design, it complements modern kitchen spaces.

Specifications Capacity 7 Litres Purification Technology 7-Stage Hot Water Temperature 45-85°C Cold Water Temperature 7-12°C Reasons to buy Advanced TDS controller Sleek and compact design Reason to avoid Limited capacity Click Here to Buy Bepure Ace ISI Mark Hot and Normal 9L RO+UV+UF+TDS+ Copper Alkaline Water Purifier with hot water function| 8 Stage Water Purification| Best for home| Works Up to 3000 ppm TDS

The Aquaguard Stainless Steel Purifier with adjustable temperature settings offers customized hot and cold water options. With a 6-stage purification process, it ensures safe and clean drinking water. The durable stainless steel construction adds to its longevity. The compact design fits seamlessly into modern kitchen spaces.

Specifications Capacity 8 Litres Purification Technology 6-Stage Hot Water Temperature 50-80°C Cold Water Temperature 5-15°C Reasons to buy Customizable temperature settings Durable construction Reason to avoid Relatively higher price point Click Here to Buy Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

The IONIX Alkaline UV Purification system offers advanced UV and alkaline purification to ensure clean and healthy drinking water. With a 7-stage purification process, it effectively removes impurities and harmful substances. The hot and cold water options provide versatility for different needs. Its energy-efficient operation makes it an eco-friendly choice.

Specifications Capacity 9 Litres Purification Technology 7-Stage Hot Water Temperature 45-75°C Cold Water Temperature 6-12°C Reasons to buy Advanced UV and alkaline purification Energy-efficient Reason to avoid Slightly higher initial investment Click Here to Buy IONIX 4G pH Hot & Cold Alkaline Water Purifier 9L RO+UV+UF+TDS+ Alkaline Purification | 8 Stage Water Purification | Works Up to 3000 ppm TDS | Room Temperature, Water Tap at Side (Blue & Black)

hot and cold water purifier Top Features Comparison:

Best hold and cold water purifier Capacity Purification Technology Hot Water Temperature Cold Water Temperature AO Smith Z9 10-Litre Purifier 10 Litres 8-Stage 45-80°C 8-15°C Smith Z1 Purified Water Purifier 8 Litres 6-Stage 40-85°C 5-12°C Havells Alkaline Purifier 7 Litres 7-Stage 45-75°C 6-12°C Aquaguard Stainless Steel Purifier 9 Litres 5-Stage 50-85°C 7-15°C HNC RO UV Alkaline Purification 8 Litres 6-Stage 40-80°C 5-15°C RO UV UF TDS Alkaline Purifier 7 Litres 7-Stage 45-85°C 7-12°C Aquaguard Stainless Steel Purifier 8 Litres 6-Stage 50-80°C 5-15°C IONIX Alkaline UV Purification 9 Litres 7-Stage 45-75°C 6-12°C

