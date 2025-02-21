Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
Best Overall ProductAO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Normal Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH |Baby-Safe Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification |100% RO + SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech) | 55% Water SavingsView Details
₹19,199
Best Value For MoneyAO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV | UV+ UF (Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine)Suitable for Municipal Water TDS below 200 Hot Water 10L Storage Wall mount Water Purifier for home (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water)View Details
₹14,499
Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details
₹18,999
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water SourcesView Details
₹26,900
Bepure HNC ISI Mark 5G Hot and Cold Water Purifier 9L RO+UV+UF+TDS + Alkaline Purification | 8 Stage Water Purification | Hot and Cold Water Purifier | Works Up to 3000 ppm TDS, BlackView Details
₹14,498
Are you looking for the best hot and cold water purifier to ensure clean and safe drinking water for your family? With the increasing need for clean drinking water, the market is flooded with a variety of water purifiers. In this comprehensive guide, we have curated a list of the top 8 hot and cold water purifiers available in 2025. Whether you're looking for an energy-efficient water filter or a dual-temperature water purifier, we've got you covered. Read on to explore the key features, pros, and cons of each product to make an informed decision that meets your specific needs.
The AO Smith Z9 10-Litre Purifier is equipped with advanced technology to ensure safe and clean drinking water. With a sleek design and energy-efficient operation, this purifier is suitable for modern households. Its 8-stage purification process ensures the removal of impurities and harmful contaminants. The hot and cold water dispensing feature makes it a versatile choice for all seasons.
Energy-efficient
Advanced purification technology
Higher initial investment
AO Smith Z9 Instant Hot+Normal Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH |Baby-Safe Water | 10L Storage | 8-Stage Purification |100% RO + SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech) | 55% Water Savings
The Smith Z1 Purified Water Purifier offers a compact and efficient solution for your drinking water needs. With a 6-stage purification process, it effectively removes impurities and odor from the water. The hot and cold water options make it suitable for all weather conditions. The sleek and modern design adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen space.
Compact design
Effective purification process
Limited capacity
AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV | UV+ UF (Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine)Suitable for Municipal Water TDS below 200 Hot Water 10L Storage Wall mount Water Purifier for home (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water)
The Havells Alkaline Purifier is designed to provide safe and healthy drinking water with its 7-stage purification process. It features a mineral cartridge to enhance the taste of water and maintain the pH balance. The hot and cold water options allow for versatile usage, catering to different preferences. The compact and stylish design adds to its appeal.
Mineral cartridge for enhanced taste
Stylish design
Slightly lower capacity
Havells Gracia FAB Alkaline Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+Alkaline, Hot, Warm & Ambient Water, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 8 Stage Purification, 6.5L SS Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
The Aquaguard Stainless Steel Purifier is a durable and reliable choice for safe drinking water. With a 5-stage purification process and adjustable temperature settings, it offers customized water options. The stainless steel construction ensures long-term durability and resistance to corrosion. The hot and cold water dispensing feature adds convenience to your daily routine.
Durable stainless steel construction
Customizable temperature settings
Relatively higher price point
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources
The HNC RO UV Alkaline Purification system offers comprehensive water purification with its 6-stage process. It effectively removes impurities, bacteria, and viruses to ensure safe drinking water. The hot and cold water options make it suitable for all seasons. Its compact and wall-mountable design saves space and adds convenience.
Comprehensive purification process
Space-saving design
Limited capacity
Bepure HNC ISI Mark 5G Hot and Cold Water Purifier 9L RO+UV+UF+TDS + Alkaline Purification | 8 Stage Water Purification | Hot and Cold Water Purifier | Works Up to 3000 ppm TDS, Black
The RO UV UF TDS Alkaline Purifier offers multi-stage purification to ensure the removal of impurities and contaminants. It features an advanced TDS controller to maintain essential minerals in the water. The hot and cold water options cater to different preferences. With a compact and sleek design, it complements modern kitchen spaces.
Advanced TDS controller
Sleek and compact design
Limited capacity
Bepure Ace ISI Mark Hot and Normal 9L RO+UV+UF+TDS+ Copper Alkaline Water Purifier with hot water function| 8 Stage Water Purification| Best for home| Works Up to 3000 ppm TDS
The Aquaguard Stainless Steel Purifier with adjustable temperature settings offers customized hot and cold water options. With a 6-stage purification process, it ensures safe and clean drinking water. The durable stainless steel construction adds to its longevity. The compact design fits seamlessly into modern kitchen spaces.
Customizable temperature settings
Durable construction
Relatively higher price point
Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water
The IONIX Alkaline UV Purification system offers advanced UV and alkaline purification to ensure clean and healthy drinking water. With a 7-stage purification process, it effectively removes impurities and harmful substances. The hot and cold water options provide versatility for different needs. Its energy-efficient operation makes it an eco-friendly choice.
Advanced UV and alkaline purification
Energy-efficient
Slightly higher initial investment
IONIX 4G pH Hot & Cold Alkaline Water Purifier 9L RO+UV+UF+TDS+ Alkaline Purification | 8 Stage Water Purification | Works Up to 3000 ppm TDS | Room Temperature, Water Tap at Side (Blue & Black)
|Best hold and cold water purifier
|Capacity
|Purification Technology
|Hot Water Temperature
|Cold Water Temperature
|AO Smith Z9 10-Litre Purifier
|10 Litres
|8-Stage
|45-80°C
|8-15°C
|Smith Z1 Purified Water Purifier
|8 Litres
|6-Stage
|40-85°C
|5-12°C
|Havells Alkaline Purifier
|7 Litres
|7-Stage
|45-75°C
|6-12°C
|Aquaguard Stainless Steel Purifier
|9 Litres
|5-Stage
|50-85°C
|7-15°C
|HNC RO UV Alkaline Purification
|8 Litres
|6-Stage
|40-80°C
|5-15°C
|RO UV UF TDS Alkaline Purifier
|7 Litres
|7-Stage
|45-85°C
|7-12°C
|Aquaguard Stainless Steel Purifier
|8 Litres
|6-Stage
|50-80°C
|5-15°C
|IONIX Alkaline UV Purification
|9 Litres
|7-Stage
|45-75°C
|6-12°C
