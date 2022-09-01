How Apple iPhone 14 Pro models will differ in design from iPhone 14 models

This combined cutout will be less distracting for users of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Also, it will offer a more streamlined viewing experience to them. In his report, the tipster claims that Apple has plans to “visually expand the blacked-out areas around the cutouts to host content. For example, Apple could make the area slightly wider to fit status icons on the left and right sides, or even extend it downward into a large rounded square when delivering certain notifications."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}