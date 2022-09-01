How Apple iPhone 14 Pro models will differ in design from iPhone 14 models

How Apple iPhone 14 Pro models will differ in design from iPhone 14 models2 min read . 09:23 AM IST
- Only iPhone 14 Pro models will have the pill-shaped cutout. The standard iPhone 14 models, on the other hand, may feature the notch.
Apple iPhone 14 lineup will be unveiled on September 7 at Far Out event. The series is likely to consist of four models- iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Max. A previous rumour earlier suggested that iPhone 14 Pro models are likely to come with two separate punch hole as well as pill-shaped cutouts at the front. Now, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that cutouts will be combined into one wider cutout, forming a bigger pill-shaped cutout.
“This is true. It looks like one wide pill shaped cutout. Having that separation would look odd during use," he says in a tweet. The pill-shaped cutout are said to display privacy indicators for microphone and camera.
This combined cutout will be less distracting for users of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models. Also, it will offer a more streamlined viewing experience to them. In his report, the tipster claims that Apple has plans to “visually expand the blacked-out areas around the cutouts to host content. For example, Apple could make the area slightly wider to fit status icons on the left and right sides, or even extend it downward into a large rounded square when delivering certain notifications."
It must be noted that the pill-shaped cutout is rumoured to come with iPhone 14 Pro models only. The standard iPhone 14 models, on the other hand, may feature the notch.
Meanwhile, Apple is expected to introduce a new colour variant to the iPhone 14 series. It may bring a new shade of Purple colour with the iPhone 14 range. Also, the Pro model of iPhone 14 may drop the Sierra Blue colour model.
The Cupertino-based company is also rumoured to bring satellite connectivity features with the new iPhones. The feature will allow users to connect to mobile networks in remote areas, enabling them to send texts in emergency situations. The upcoming iPhone range is said to offer faster wired charging speeds of up to 30watt. The wireless charging speed, on the other hand, may remain the same.
