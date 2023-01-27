How fixing notifications changed my relationship with my phone

You can also take an ad hoc approach. On iPhones, if you receive an unexpected interruption, prevent that app from disturbing you again with a gesture I call “The Gentle Left Swipe": Swipe down from the top of the screen to expand notifications. Then swipe left on the alert slowly, until you see the Options button to mute, disable or configure alert settings for the app. Careful: Swipe too quickly, and you’ll clear the notification.