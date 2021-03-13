Apple introduced its own online store in India last year and along with the launch of the store, there are many benefits that interested buyers can avail. Benefits include dedicated assistance while buying products online, trade-in options, contact-less delivery and even student discounts.

One of the biggest advantages introduced by the official Apple online store is the trade-in option. The trade-in option helps provide instant credit to users wanting to buy a new iPhone, provided they have an old eligible smartphone.

Here are the steps buyers can take to avail trade-in

Answer a few questions about your current smartphone when buying a new iPhone. The company will give you an estimated trade-in value and apply it as instant credit towards your purchase. Once you place your order, the courier partner will confirm the date and time of your doorstep delivery and trade-in exchange.

Get your smartphone ready to exchange before the courier arrives the buyer is advised to back up their data from the old smartphone. In case of an old iPhone, the user will have to disable Find My iPhone feature.

On the day of delivery, the courier will inspect your device and run a quick diagnostic test. The courier partner will check the

Physical condition of the touchscreen

Enclosure or back glass

Camera lenses

Front and back camera functionality

Battery wear and tear

Storage capacity

Performance speed

Wi-Fi and mobile functionality

When prompted by the courier, the buyer will have to turn off Find My iPhone and initiate a factory reset

Once the delivery person verifies that your smartphone checks out, the trade-in will be complete and the new iPhone will be handed over.

If verification shows that the condition isn’t as described or something doesn’t work, you can still get your new iPhone. The courier personnel will aske for the amount of the trade-in credit at the doorstep and hand over the new iPhone.

Here are a few phones and their values mentioned on the official website:

View Full Image Approximate trade-in values for old iPhones

View Full Image Approximate trade-in values for old Android smartphones

This is just a partial list of eligible trade-in devices and values. A more comprehensive list is available as you select your new iPhone.

