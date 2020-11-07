How PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S compare, from specs to games

Developers are optimizing some existing games for the new consoles; if you already own one of them, you might have to pay for the upgrade. (You can still play the “old" version on the new console, and feel some improvements.) For example, you won’t have to pay again for any optimized Xbox games from Microsoft’s first-party studios. But if you purchase the digital download of Activision Blizzard Inc.’s new Call of Duty game for a last-generation console then later buy one of the new consoles, it will cost $10 to upgrade. (No upgrade for people who buy the game on a disc.) Alternatively, there are “cross-generation" bundles that factor in the added cost up front.