Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – BlueView Details
₹32,999
Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — StarlightView Details
₹57,900
Apple iPad Pro 11″ (M4): Ultra Retina XDR Display, 256GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, LiDAR Scanner, Wi-Fi 6E, Face ID, All-Day Battery Life, Standard Glass — Space BlackView Details
₹99,900
Apple iPad Air (5th Generation): with M1 chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6 + 5G Cellular, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Space GrayView Details
₹68,999
Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space GreyView Details
₹57,900
Apple iPad (9th Generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 25.91 cm (10.2″) Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – SilverView Details
₹30,400
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – SilverView Details
₹49,900
Apple iPad Mini (A17 Pro): Apple Intelligence, 21.08 cm (8.3″) Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6E, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Space GreyView Details
₹49,900
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – PinkView Details
₹49,900
Have you been eyeing an iPad but kept putting the purchase off due to its hefty price tag? Now’s the perfect time to grab one at a steep discount. The Apple iPad (10th Generation), known for its A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and all-day battery life, is currently available for under ₹29,999 on Amazon with limited-time deals.
This iPad is designed for every type of user—professionals can breeze through tasks with iPadOS and Magic Keyboard Folio support, creatives can take advantage of Apple Pencil compatibility, and casual users will enjoy a smooth entertainment experience with its vibrant display and fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. If you’ve been waiting for the right deal, here’s how to make the most of Amazon’s offers and buy this powerhouse tablet at the best price.
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
Find the best Apple iPad deals on Amazon with discounts and bank offers. Get the iPad (10th Gen) for under ₹29,999 using instant discounts, EMI options, and special promotions. Hurry, limited-time offers make this the perfect chance to buy.
Current price and bank offers
Amazon is offering a 27% discount, reducing the price to ₹32,999. You can further bring it down with the following bank offers:
Credit card discounts:
No Cost EMI Plans
Amazon offers No Cost EMI options on select credit cards:
3 months: ₹11,000/month (Total: ₹32,999)
6 months: ₹5,500/month (Total: ₹32,999)
Additional offers
Please note that discounts and offers may vary and are subject to change. Verify all offers directly on Amazon before making your purchase to ensure eligibility.
With these deals, the Apple iPad (10th Gen) becomes a much more accessible device. It's a great device for professionals, creatives, and casual users alike. If an iPad is what you're after, there's never been a better time to make the purchase!
