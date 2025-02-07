Shoppers can grab the Apple iPad for under ₹ 29,999 on Amazon by leveraging bank discounts, exchange offers, and limited-time deals. Check product listings for ongoing promotions and apply eligible discounts at checkout for maximum savings on this premium tablet.

Have you been eyeing an iPad but kept putting the purchase off due to its hefty price tag? Now’s the perfect time to grab one at a steep discount. The Apple iPad (10th Generation), known for its A14 Bionic chip, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, and all-day battery life, is currently available for under ₹29,999 on Amazon with limited-time deals.

This iPad is designed for every type of user—professionals can breeze through tasks with iPadOS and Magic Keyboard Folio support, creatives can take advantage of Apple Pencil compatibility, and casual users will enjoy a smooth entertainment experience with its vibrant display and fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. If you’ve been waiting for the right deal, here’s how to make the most of Amazon’s offers and buy this powerhouse tablet at the best price.

Specifications Display 10.9" Liquid Retina (2360×1640) Processor A14 Bionic Chip Storage 64GB / 256GB Cameras 12MP Front, 12MP Rear Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Optional 5G Security Touch ID Charging USB-C

Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue

How to get Apple iPad for less than ₹ 29999 Find the best Apple iPad deals on Amazon with discounts and bank offers. Get the iPad (10th Gen) for under ₹29,999 using instant discounts, EMI options, and special promotions. Hurry, limited-time offers make this the perfect chance to buy.

Current price and bank offers

Amazon is offering a 27% discount, reducing the price to ₹32,999. You can further bring it down with the following bank offers:

Credit card discounts:

ICICI Bank Credit Cards: Flat ₹ 3,000 instant discount (Min. purchase: ₹ 59,920)

3,000 instant discount (Min. purchase: 59,920) SBI Bank Cards: Up to ₹ 3,000 instant discount (Min. purchase: ₹ 27,920)

3,000 instant discount (Min. purchase: 27,920) HDFC Bank Credit Card EMI (6+ months): Additional ₹ 500 discount (Min. purchase: ₹ 24,990)

500 discount (Min. purchase: 24,990) Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card (Full swipe): Flat ₹ 2,000 discount (Min. purchase: ₹ 27,920)

2,000 discount (Min. purchase: 27,920) Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card (EMI): Flat ₹ 3,000 instant discount (Min. purchase: ₹ 27,920)

3,000 instant discount (Min. purchase: 27,920) IDFC FIRST Bank Credit Card EMI: 7.5% instant discount up to ₹ 1,500 (Min. purchase: ₹ 5,000)

1,500 (Min. purchase: 5,000) Federal Bank Credit Card EMI: 7.5% instant discount up to ₹ 1,500 (Min. purchase: ₹ 5,000)

1,500 (Min. purchase: 5,000) Kotak Mahindra Bank Cards: Up to ₹ 3,000 instant discount (Min. purchase: ₹ 27,920)

3,000 instant discount (Min. purchase: 27,920) Additional offers: Discounts of ₹ 500 to ₹ 2,000 on specific credit card EMI plans from BOBCARD, HSBC, and more. Also read: Best tablet brands in 2025: Top 10 picks from Apple, Samsung, and more with latest features

No Cost EMI Plans

Amazon offers No Cost EMI options on select credit cards:

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card 3 months: ₹11,000/month (Total: ₹32,999)

6 months: ₹5,500/month (Total: ₹32,999)

ICICI Bank Credit Card 6 months: ₹5,500/month (Total: ₹32,999)

Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Card 6 months: ₹5,500/month (Total: ₹32,999)

SBI Credit Card 6 months: ₹5,500/month (Total: ₹32,999)

Additional offers

Amazon Pay ICICI Credit Card holders: 5% cashback for Prime members, 3% for others (Not applicable on EMI or business transactions). Also read: Best charger adapters in 2025: Top 10 power-packed choices with fast charging features for smartphones and tablets

How to avail these offers Add the iPad to your cart and proceed to checkout.

Select an eligible credit card to apply the instant discount.

Opt for EMI plans if you want No Cost EMI benefits.

Review final pricing before completing your order. Please note that discounts and offers may vary and are subject to change. Verify all offers directly on Amazon before making your purchase to ensure eligibility.

With these deals, the Apple iPad (10th Gen) becomes a much more accessible device. It's a great device for professionals, creatives, and casual users alike. If an iPad is what you're after, there's never been a better time to make the purchase!

FAQs Question : What is the display size of this iPad? Ans : The Apple iPad (10th Gen) features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, offering vibrant colours and sharp details. Question : Does this iPad support the Apple Pencil? Ans : Yes, it is compatible with the Apple Pencil (1st Gen), making note-taking and sketching seamless. Question : How long does the battery last? Ans : The iPad offers all-day battery life, lasting up to 10 hours on a full charge, depending on usage. Question : What processor does this iPad use? Ans : It runs on the A14 Bionic chip, ensuring smooth performance for multitasking, gaming, and media consumption. Question : Does it support fast Wi-Fi? Ans : Yes, it features Wi-Fi 6 for faster browsing, downloads, and streaming, improving overall connectivity.