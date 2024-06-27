How to buy the right water purifier? The ultimate buying guide to ensure safe drinking water
Water purifiers have become an essential item for every household, but how does one choose the best water purifier? We answer that question in this complete buying guide. Read through to make sure you always choose the right one.
Imagine taking a sip of water on a sweltering summer day, only to be greeted by an unpleasant taste or worse, the looming fear of waterborne diseases. With the quality of water sources becoming increasingly unpredictable, especially in India, access to clean and safe drinking water is more crucial than ever. Numerous people rely on municipal supplies, borewells, or tankers, however, the reality is that water often carries unseen contaminants like bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, pesticides, and dissolved impurities. While traditional methods like storing water in earthen pots, jugs, or drums might keep it cool, they don't guarantee its purity.