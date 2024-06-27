Imagine taking a sip of water on a sweltering summer day, only to be greeted by an unpleasant taste or worse, the looming fear of waterborne diseases. With the quality of water sources becoming increasingly unpredictable, especially in India, access to clean and safe drinking water is more crucial than ever. Numerous people rely on municipal supplies, borewells, or tankers, however, the reality is that water often carries unseen contaminants like bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, pesticides, and dissolved impurities. While traditional methods like storing water in earthen pots, jugs, or drums might keep it cool, they don't guarantee its purity.

In fact, many of us have experienced unsettling moments when murky, muddy water flows from our taps, raising concerns about the safety of our drinking water. For those who rely on untreated water sources, the risks are even higher. But there's a solution that offers peace of mind and ensures every sip you take is truly refreshing and healthy: a water purifier.

This comprehensive guide is intended to help you navigate the world of water purifiers and find the perfect one for your home and family. We'll take you through the different types of contaminants, the various purification technologies available, and the factors you should consider based on your specific needs and budget. By the end, you'll be equipped with the knowledge to make an informed decision and transform your tap water into a source of pure, safe, and delicious drinking water.

Understanding water contaminationThe water we drink might look clear and refreshing, but it often harbours a hidden world of contaminants that can pose serious health risks. Let's have a closer look at the types of contaminants lurking in your water and the technologies that can safeguard you from them.

Types of Water Contaminants:

Biological contaminants : These include bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can cause diseases like cholera, typhoid, and dysentery. They often originate from sewage or animal waste contamination.

: These include bacteria, viruses, and parasites that can cause diseases like cholera, typhoid, and dysentery. They often originate from sewage or animal waste contamination. Chemical contaminants : This category encompasses a wide range of substances, including heavy metals like lead and arsenic, pesticides, industrial chemicals, and chlorine by-products. Long term consumption of these contaminants can have negative health effects, including neurological damage, organ failure, and even cancer.

: This category encompasses a wide range of substances, including heavy metals like lead and arsenic, pesticides, industrial chemicals, and chlorine by-products. Long term consumption of these contaminants can have negative health effects, including neurological damage, organ failure, and even cancer. Physical contaminants : This category includes visible impurities like sand, silt, and rust, as well as microscopic particles like asbestos fibres that give the water a diluted look. While not always harmful, they can affect the taste and appearance of water and potentially damage plumbing systems, causing rusting and blockage.

: This category includes visible impurities like sand, silt, and rust, as well as microscopic particles like asbestos fibres that give the water a diluted look. While not always harmful, they can affect the taste and appearance of water and potentially damage plumbing systems, causing rusting and blockage. Dissolved solids: These are invisible substances dissolved in water, including minerals like calcium and magnesium (which contribute to water hardness) and salts. While some minerals are essential, excessive levels can affect taste, cause scaling, and potentially lead to health issues.

What are the contaminants in common water sources:

Water Source Typical Contaminants Municipal Supply Bacteria, viruses, chlorine by-products, heavy metals (if pipes are old or corroded) Borewell Dissolved solids (high TDS), heavy metals like arsenic and fluoride, pesticides, bacteria (in some cases) Tanker Varies depending on the source, but can include bacteria, viruses, and other contaminants Underground Tank Bacteria, algae, sediment, and other contaminants depending on tank maintenance and hygiene Well Bacteria, viruses, parasites, nitrates, pesticides, heavy metals (depending on the surrounding environment) Rivers and local water bodies Bacteria, viruses, parasites, industrial pollutants, agricultural run-off, sewage

Water Purification Technologies

Before you finalise a water purifier, it is important to understand the different technologies used to ensure pure and safe drinking water. Following are some of the popular purifications methods used in modern water purifiers:

Reverse Osmosis (RO) : This is the most commonly used technology in water purifiers that utilises a semipermeable membrane to filter out dissolved solids, heavy metals, and other impurities. It's effective for water with high TDS levels but can remove essential minerals.

: This is the most commonly used technology in water purifiers that utilises a semipermeable membrane to filter out dissolved solids, heavy metals, and other impurities. It's effective for water with high TDS levels but can remove essential minerals. Ultraviolet (UV) : UV light effectively eliminates bacteria and viruses by disrupting their DNA. It's best suited for low TDS water, often used in combination with RO to ensure complete purification.

: UV light effectively eliminates bacteria and viruses by disrupting their DNA. It's best suited for low TDS water, often used in combination with RO to ensure complete purification. Ultrafiltration (UF) : This membrane-based technology removes suspended particles, bacteria, and viruses. It doesn't remove dissolved solids and is suitable for water with low to moderate TDS levels.

: This membrane-based technology removes suspended particles, bacteria, and viruses. It doesn't remove dissolved solids and is suitable for water with low to moderate TDS levels. Microfiltration (MF) : Similar to UF, MF removes suspended particles and some bacteria. It's often used as a pre-filter for RO systems.

: Similar to UF, MF removes suspended particles and some bacteria. It's often used as a pre-filter for RO systems. Copper Purification : A traditional and culturally significant method in India, copper purification involves storing water in copper vessels. This process is believed to have antimicrobial properties, killing bacteria and potentially offering health benefits due to the trace amounts of copper ions released into the water. However, it's important to note that copper purification alone might not be sufficient to remove all contaminants, especially in areas with high TDS or heavy metal contamination.

: A traditional and culturally significant method in India, copper purification involves storing water in copper vessels. This process is believed to have antimicrobial properties, killing bacteria and potentially offering health benefits due to the trace amounts of copper ions released into the water. However, it's important to note that copper purification alone might not be sufficient to remove all contaminants, especially in areas with high TDS or heavy metal contamination. Gravity-based Purification: This simple yet effective method relies on gravity to filter water through multiple layers, typically including activated carbon and sediment filters. It's suitable for removing suspended particles and some impurities, making it a more affordable option for basic purification needs. However, it might not be as effective as RO or UV for removing dissolved solids or certain contaminants. It is effective for people living in areas with irregular power supply.

Water purifier recommendations for you

Livpure Glo Pro Plus RO + UV + UF + Mineraliser Water Purifier, 7L:

Livpure Glo Pro Plus offers a comprehensive 7-stage purification process with RO, UV, and UF, making it suitable for various water sources. The added mineraliser enhances the taste and health benefits. While the 7L storage might be limiting for larger families, its sleek design and efficient purification make it a popular choice for small to medium households seeking pure and tasty water.

Livpure Glo UV, UV+UF Water Purifier for Home with 7 L Storage:

The Livpure Glo UV is a simple yet effective solution for municipal water purification. Its UV+UF technology effectively eliminates bacteria and viruses, ensuring safe drinking water. With a 7L storage tank and a compact design, it's perfect for small families or individuals living in areas with low TDS water. However, it lacks RO filtration, making it unsuitable for water with high TDS levels.

HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO + UV + MF 7 stage Table top / Wall Mountable Black & Copper 8 litres Water Purifier:

HUL Pureit Copper+ Mineral RO combines modern technology with traditional wisdom. Its 7-stage RO+UV+MF purification ensures clean and safe water, while the copper enrichment adds potential health benefits. The 8-litre storage tank and dual installation options (tabletop/wall-mountable) cater to various kitchen setups. However, some users find the plastic body less durable than stainless steel options.

The AQUA D PURE Copper RO purifier boasts a 10-stage purification process, including RO, UV, UF, and TDS adjuster, making it effective against a wide range of contaminants. The copper filter adds an extra layer of purification and potential health benefits. Its large 12-litre storage tank is ideal for families. However, its design might not be as sleek as some competitors.

5. KENT Gold Optima Gravity Water Purifier (11016):

The KENT Gold Optima is a non-electric, chemical-free gravity purifier, ideal for those seeking a simple and natural solution. Its UF technology removes bacteria and viruses, making it suitable for municipal water. The 10L storage capacity is generous, but it lacks RO purification for high TDS water and requires manual filling.

How to maintain your water purifier:

Proper maintenance is key to ensuring your water purifier delivers clean and safe drinking water consistently. Neglecting maintenance can lead to reduced performance, shorter filter lifespan, and potential health risks. Here's what you need to know:

Filter Replacement:

Timely filter replacement is crucial for effective purification. Each filter type has a different lifespan, so it's important to follow the manufacturer's recommendations for replacement intervals. Here's a general guideline:

Sediment Filter : Replace every 3–6 months.

: Replace every 3–6 months. Pre-Activated Carbon Filter : Replace every 6–9 months.

: Replace every 6–9 months. RO Membrane : Replace every 1–2 years.

: Replace every 1–2 years. UV Lamp : Replace every 1–2 years.

: Replace every 1–2 years. UF Membrane : Replace every 1 year.

: Replace every 1 year. Post-Carbon Filter: Replace every 9–12 months.

Signs that your filters need replacement:

Slow Water Flow : This could indicate a clogged sediment filter or a worn-out RO membrane.

: This could indicate a clogged sediment filter or a worn-out RO membrane. Bad Taste or Odour : A foul taste or odour suggests that the carbon filter is no longer effective.

: A foul taste or odour suggests that the carbon filter is no longer effective. Cloudy or Discoloured Water : This could be due to a failing sediment or UF membrane.

: This could be due to a failing sediment or UF membrane. Indicator Lights (if applicable): Some purifiers have indicator lights that signal when filters need replacement.

Cleaning and sanitisation:

Regular cleaning and sanitisation are essential to prevent the growth of bacteria and algae inside the purifier. Here are some tips:

External cleaning : Wipe the exterior with a damp cloth and mild detergent.

: Wipe the exterior with a damp cloth and mild detergent. Tank cleaning : Empty and clean the storage tank with warm water and a mild detergent every 1-2 weeks.

: Empty and clean the storage tank with warm water and a mild detergent every 1-2 weeks. Filter housing cleaning : Disassemble the filter housing and clean it with a soft brush and soapy water.

: Disassemble the filter housing and clean it with a soft brush and soapy water. UV lamp cleaning : Clean the UV lamp with a soft cloth and rubbing alcohol.

: Clean the UV lamp with a soft cloth and rubbing alcohol. Sanitisation (optional): Sanitise the tank and internal parts with a food-grade sanitizer as per the manufacturer's instructions.

Troubleshooting Common Issues:

Slow water flow : Replace the sediment filter or RO membrane.

: Replace the sediment filter or RO membrane. Leakage : Check for loose connections or cracks in the tubing. Tighten connections or replace damaged parts.

: Check for loose connections or cracks in the tubing. Tighten connections or replace damaged parts. Unusual noises : A rattling sound might indicate a loose part, while a humming sound could be a sign of a malfunctioning motor or pump. Contact the manufacturer's customer service for assistance.

: A rattling sound might indicate a loose part, while a humming sound could be a sign of a malfunctioning motor or pump. Contact the manufacturer's customer service for assistance. No power: Check the power supply and ensure the purifier is plugged in properly. If the issue persists, contact the service centre.

With the variety of water sources and contamination levels found in India, it's crucial to understand the different purification technologies and choose a purifier that best suits your needs. Consider factors like your water source, storage capacity, desired features, and budget when making your decision.

Opt for a purifier that effectively addresses the specific contaminants present in your water, whether it's bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, or dissolved solids. By investing in a quality water purifier, you're not just buying an appliance; you're ensuring access to clean, safe, and healthy drinking water, a fundamental necessity for a healthy life.

FAQs

Question : Can I install a water purifier myself?

Ans : While some purifiers come with DIY installation kits, it's recommended to have a professional install it to ensure proper setup, prevent leaks, and maintain the warranty.

Question : How often should I change the filters in my water purifier?

Ans : Filter replacement frequency varies depending on the type of filter and water quality. Typically, sediment filters are replaced every 3-6 months, carbon filters every 6-9 months, and RO membranes every 1-2 years. Follow the manufacturer's guidelines for specific recommendations.

Question : Can I use a water purifier with borewell water?

Ans : Yes, many water purifiers, especially RO purifiers, are designed to handle borewell water with high TDS levels. However, it's essential to choose a purifier with the appropriate TDS capacity and technology to ensure effective purification.

Question : Do I need a water purifier if I already boil my water?

Ans : While boiling water kills bacteria and viruses, it doesn't remove other contaminants like heavy metals, pesticides, or dissolved solids. A water purifier can provide a more comprehensive solution for ensuring water safety.

Question : What is the average lifespan of a water purifier?

Ans : The lifespan of a water purifier depends on various factors, including usage, maintenance, and water quality. With proper care and timely filter replacements, most purifiers can last for 5-10 years or more.

