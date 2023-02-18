How to choose a gaming phone? Buying guide on best gaming phones under 30,000

The demand for gaming smartphones in India is rising with the boom of the gaming industry in the country. But what is the basic difference between a normal phone and a gaming phone? It is crucial to keep certain specifications in mind when considering buying a gaming phone.

A top-tier or mid range smartphone from the most popular brands works well as a gaming device. However, mostly gaming phones need high specs designed to escalate the gaming experience. Smartphones with the necessary hardware, like large batteries, powerful processors, and high-resolution displays, tend to deliver an immersive mobile gaming experience. It is noteworthy that games like Call of Duty and Free Fire rely on a powerful CPU and GPU for a lag-free performance.

iQoo Neo 7 5G

The iQoo Neo 7 5G comes at a price of ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM. While its 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM is priced at ₹33,999. The iQoo Neo 7 5G is a dual SIM (nano) device that runs on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and gets 120Hz refresh rate along with 1300 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G chipset, coupled with Mali G610 and up to 12Gb of LPDDR RAM. It gets an expandable RAM support up to 20GB.

iQoo packs a 5,000mAh battery on the iQoo Neo 7 5G with support for 120W flash charging. The company claims that this handset can charge up to 50 per cent of battery in just 10 minutes.

Poco X5 Pro

Poco X5 Pro is offered in two models. The base variant packs 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced at ₹22,999. Another model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It costs ₹24,999.

The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor with Adreno 642L GPU. Poco X5 Pro has a 6.67-inch Xfinity AMOLED display with 900 nits of peak brightness. The screen has a refresh rate of 120Hz. It offers HDR10+ support, and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the top. The handset offers up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Poco X5 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and comes with 67 watt fast charging support. The device also features 5 watt reverse charging.

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G

This smartphone is offered at a price of ₹24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM variant. Its 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM comes at a price of ₹25,999. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G features a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz and 2,160 Hz dimming. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) oriented device which runs on Realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13. This smartphone is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimenisty 1080 5G SoC, coupled with Mali G68 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging and claimed by the company to charge up to 100 percent battery in 47 minutes.

Vivo V25 5G

The handset comes with a starting price of ₹27,999. The phone’s base model packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage capacity. There is another 12GB RAM variant priced at ₹31,999. It offers 256GB storage. Vivo V25 5G has a 6.44-inch full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2404 pixel resolution and refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC and has up to 256GB of RAM. The handset runs on Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 operating system.

The Vivo V25 5G packs up to 12GB RAM. The smartphone comes with Extended RAM 3.0 feature to use up to 8GB of RAM. The device is backed by a 4,500mAh battery. It offers up to 44watt fast charging support.

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G (8GB RAM with 256GB storage) variant comes at a price of ₹29,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage variant comes at a price of ₹32,999.

The smartphone sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 1080x2400 pixels resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz with 240Hz touch sampling rate. The OLED panel provides a 5000000:1 contrast ratio and 16,000-level dimming. Additionally, the panel also has a 10-bit colour depth and a peak brightness of 900 nits.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC which supports 5G connectivity. This SoC further comes with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. Both these devices run on Android 12 with MIUI 13 out of the box. The the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G packs a 4989mAh battery supported by a 120W charger