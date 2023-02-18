How to choose a gaming phone? Buying guide on best gaming phones under 30,000

iQoo Neo 7 5G

The iQoo Neo 7 5G comes at a price of ₹29,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB ROM. While its 12GB RAM with 256GB ROM is priced at ₹33,999. The iQoo Neo 7 5G is a dual SIM (nano) device that runs on Android 13 based Funtouch OS 13. It features a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and gets 120Hz refresh rate along with 1300 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G chipset, coupled with Mali G610 and up to 12Gb of LPDDR RAM. It gets an expandable RAM support up to 20GB.