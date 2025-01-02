|Product
Havells Monza 15 L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Faster Heating|Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank & Heavy Duty Heating Element|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank|Free Installation & Flexi Pipes| High Rise CompatibleView Details
₹6,499
Bajaj Shield Series New Shakti 15L Storage Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5-Star Rated Geyser|Child Safety Mode|For High Rise Buildings|10-Yr Tank 6-Yr Element 4-Yr Product Warranty|White&GreyView Details
₹6,749
Orient Electric Enamour Classic Pro |15L Storage Water Heater| High Pressure Epoxy Coated Tank |5 Star rated |8 bar pressure compatibility |Suitable for high rise buildings |5 years tank warrantyView Details
₹5,999
Faber Wall Mount Jazz 15L Vertical Storage Water Heater Heating Indicator,8 Bar Pressure,Titanium Glassline Coated Tank,Temperature Control,Mfv Valve,Auto Cut-Off,Puf Technology 2000W,5 Star (White)View Details
₹6,499
Longway Superb 10 Ltr 5 Star Rated Automatic Instant Water Heater for Home, Water Geyser, Electric Geyser with Multiple Safety System & Anti-Rust Coating (Gray, 10 Ltr)View Details
₹2,989
Activa Amazon 10 L Instant 3 KVA (0.8mm) Special Anti Rust Coated Tank Geyser with 5 Year Warranty, Abs Top Bottom, (IVORY),WallView Details
₹2,999
Havells Monza 25 L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)|Faster heating| Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank & Heavy Duty Heating Element|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| Free Installation & Flexi Pipes| High Rise CompatibleView Details
₹7,499
Havells Adonia Spin 25 Litre Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Temperature Sensing LED Knob| Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank| With Shock Safe Plug |Free Installation & Flexi PipesView Details
₹10,999
Crompton InstaBliss 3-L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 4 Level Safety (White), Wall MountingView Details
₹2,799
ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Special Anti Rust Coated Tank, Full Abs Body Premium geyser Come With 5 Years Warranty (CD Green & Black),WallView Details
₹1,969
AO Smith EWS NEO-3L | 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) with shock proof Outer Body |5 Levels safety shield |Made for Kitchen and Bathroom ApplicationsView Details
₹2,999
Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Vertical Instant Water Heater For Home|Instant Water Geyser For Bathroom & Kitchen|High Grade SS Tank|Copper Heating Element|1-Yr Product 2-Yr Element 5-Yr Tank Warranty|WhiteView Details
₹3,099
ACTIVA 3 Litre INSTANT 3 KVA (0.8 MM THICK) Special Anti Rust Coated 304L Pure SS Tank Volcano Geyser With 5 years warranty,WallView Details
₹1,949
A.O. Smith EWS-3 Plus-White Glass Lined 3 Litre 3KW Instant Water Heater (Geyser) w/ABS outer Body for High-rise Buildings 8 Bar High Pressure rating for Kitchen & Bathroom, Wall MountingView Details
₹3,199
Faber Zippy Instant Geyser 3 Litre| 3000W Powerful Heating | Superior Energy Efficiency | Suitable for Kitchen & Bathroom | 5Yr Tank, 3Yr Heating Element 2 Yr Product Warranty by Faber| FWG Zippy 3.0View Details
₹2,590
Crompton Gracee 5 Litres instant water heater with 4 Level Advance Safety | 3000W fast heating element | Rust proof Body | 5 years tank warranty | 2 years element warranty, Wall MountingView Details
₹3,999
Havells Instanio 3L Instant Water Heater(Geyser)| Temp. Sensing LED Indicator| Rust & Shock Proof Body| ISI Marked|With Flexible Pipes|Warranty: 5 year on Inner Tank| High Rise Compatible (White Blue)View Details
₹2,999
Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023View Details
₹6,999
Havells Monza 10 L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Faster heating| Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank & Heavy Duty Heating Element|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank|Free Installation & Flexi Pipes| High Rise CompatibleView Details
₹5,899
V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5 Star Rating|Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|Suitable For Hard Water&High-Rise Buildings|WhiteView Details
₹6,699
AO Smith HSE-SHS-010 Storage 10 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|High Rise Buildings Wall MountingView Details
₹6,499
POLYCAB Superia 5-Star 15L Water Heater (Geyser) | Free Installation | 5-yr tank & 2-yr product warranty | Temperature Control Knob | Enhanced Safety, Rust Proof Tank | Efficient Heating 【White】View Details
₹7,150
The arrival of winter brings the need for reliable hot water solutions. A water heater becomes an essential appliance, offering warmth for daily chores and comfort during chilly mornings. However, selecting the right water heater can feel like a mammoth task, given the variety of options in the market. If you’re confused, we’ve got you covered - this comprehensive water heater buying guide will help you navigate the key factors, ensuring you invest in the perfect appliance for cosy winters. Plus, we’ll share some top recommendations to simplify your choice.
Understanding the different types of water heaters is the first step to making an informed decision. Each type caters to specific needs, so assessing your requirements is crucial.
The capacity of the water heater should align with your household’s needs. Here’s a general guideline:
For instant water heaters, a 3-6 litre capacity works well for individual use or small kitchens.
Energy-efficient water heaters not only save on electricity bills but also reduce environmental impact. Look for models with a high BEE (Bureau of Energy Efficiency) star rating. Instant and heat pump water heaters are inherently more energy-efficient compared to traditional storage models.
Safety is paramount, especially in electrical appliances. Consider water heaters with features like:
The available space in your home will determine the type and size of the water heater. Instant models are compact and ideal for bathrooms with limited space. Wall-mounted storage heaters work well for larger bathrooms. Modern designs with digital displays add to the convenience and aesthetics of your space.
Water heaters are available in various price ranges. While instant and basic storage models are budget-friendly, solar and heat pump heaters are premium options. Assess your priorities and choose a model that offers the best balance between cost and features.
Also read: Is it time to replace your geyser? Signs you need a new water heater and our top recommendations
Here are some of the best water heaters you can consider for your home this winter:
The Crompton Arno Neo 25-Litre Storage Water Heater combines efficiency and safety, perfect for cosy winters. With advanced 3-level safety, a 5-star energy rating, and exceptional durability, it ensures long-term value. A recipient of the National Energy Conservation Award 2023, this geyser offers reliable hot water solutions for households.
High energy efficiency saves electricity costs
Advanced safety features for worry-free usage
Limited to 25 litres; may not suit large families
Installation may require professional assistance
Crompton Arno Neo 25-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety, National Energy Conservation Award Winner 2023
The Havells Monza 10-Litre Storage Water Heater is designed for faster heating with durability in mind. Equipped with a glass-coated anti-rust tank and a robust heating element, it ensures consistent performance. With free installation, flexi pipes, and compatibility with high-rise buildings, this water heater offers hassle-free convenience. A 7-year tank warranty further adds to its reliability for cosy winters.
Faster heating with a durable heating element
Glass-coated tank for long-term rust protection
10-litre capacity may not suit larger households
Slightly higher cost compared to similar models
Havells Monza 10 L Storage Water Heater(Geyser)| Faster heating| Glass Coated Anti Rust Tank & Heavy Duty Heating Element|Warranty: 7 Year on Tank|Free Installation & Flexi Pipes| High Rise Compatible
Also read: Best 10-litre water heaters: Top 10 budget-friendly and durable picks to enjoy warm showers anytime you need
The V-Guard Divino 15-Litre Wall Mount Water Heater combines efficiency and durability, making it a great fit for homes. With a 5-star energy rating, a vitreous enamel tank coating, and advanced multi-layered safety, it ensures reliable performance even in hard water conditions. Ideal for high-rise buildings, this water heater offers long-lasting utility and energy efficiency.
5-star energy rating ensures cost-effective usage
Durable vitreous enamel coating for extended tank life
May take up more wall space due to larger capacity
Slightly higher upfront cost compared to basic models
V-Guard Divino Geyser 15 Litre Wall Mount Water Heater For Home|5 Star Rating|Vitreous Enamel Tank Coating|Advanced Multi-Layered Safety|Suitable For Hard Water&High-Rise Buildings|White
The AO Smith HSE-SHS-010 10-Litre Vertical Water Heater combines compact design with top-tier performance, making it perfect for homes and high-rise apartments. Its Blue Diamond Tank Coating enhances durability, while the BEE 5-star rating ensures superior energy efficiency. With a robust ABS body and wall-mount design, this geyser is reliable and space-efficient.
Highly energy-efficient with BEE 5-star certification
Blue Diamond coating offers superior durability
Limited capacity may not suit larger families
Slightly higher cost compared to basic models
AO Smith HSE-SHS-010 Storage 10 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) ABS Body BEE 5 Star Superior Energy Efficiency|Enhanced Durability Blue Diamond Tank Coating|High Rise Buildings Wall Mounting
The POLYCAB Superia 15L Water Heater (Geyser) delivers excellent performance with energy-efficient heating and enhanced safety. Its 5-star rating ensures low energy consumption, while the rust-proof tank adds durability. With a temperature control knob, users can tailor heating to their needs. This geyser includes free installation and comes with a 5-year tank warranty for hassle-free ownership.
Energy-efficient with a 5-star rating
Free installation and extended warranties
15L capacity may not suit very large families
Slightly higher price than basic models
POLYCAB Superia 5-Star 15L Water Heater (Geyser) | Free Installation | 5-yr tank & 2-yr product warranty | Temperature Control Knob | Enhanced Safety, Rust Proof Tank | Efficient Heating 【White】
To ensure your water heater remains efficient and durable, follow these maintenance tips:
A high-quality water heater enhances your daily comfort, reduces energy bills, and ensures safety. By considering factors like capacity, energy efficiency, and safety features, you’ll find a model that suits your needs. Use this water heater buying guide to make a smart, informed choice and enjoy warm, hassle-free winters.
Whether you’re upgrading your existing unit or purchasing one for the first time, the right water heater can make a world of difference. Prioritise your requirements, and let our top picks guide you towards the perfect purchase. Cosy, warm winters await!
